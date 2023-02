Ας ξεχάσουμε μια για πάντα τα φύλλα στεγνωτηρίου κι ας μάθουμε τι να χρησιμοποιούμε αντί αυτών

Everspring wool dryer balls

Try a set of three dryer balls from Target’s eco-conscious cleaning brand, Everspring. The biodegradable balls are made from New Zealand wool and are free of dyes and synthetic fragrances. “I love these!” wrote reviewer Emmybearrxo . “I’ve never owned any wool dryer balls before and they cut back my normally 40-minute dryer cycle down to 30 minutes which is nuts.”