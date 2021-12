Η Αλάσκα ψήνεται: Σημειώθηκε η υψηλότερη θερμοκρασία ποτέ για Δεκέμβρη

via Associated Press This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard District 17 shows a remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, where a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew rescued a survivor of a bear attack, on July 16, 2021. A miner who said he was harassed by a bear for seven straight nights in the tundra near Nome was rescued when a passing Coast Guard helicopter spotted the SOS, an internationally recognized sign for help, on top of his cabin. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)