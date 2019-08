Η Αμερικανίδα ακτιβίστρια Ρόζα Παρκς έγινε κούκλα Barbie

ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2015 shows a photograph of Rosa Parks circa the 1950's and a paper written by Parks about segregation are some of the items in the Rosa Parks archive, seen during a media preview at the Library of Congress, Madison Building in Washington. The family of civil rights activist Rosa Parks is thankful her memorabilia and personal items finally have a safe home. The items are on loan to the Library of Congress. They were purchased last year by a charitable foundation run by Howard Buffett, son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)