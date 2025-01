Η Ευρώπη υποκλίθηκε στα πιστά αντίγραφα των Λογαριασμών του χρυσελεφάντινου αγάλματος της Αθηνάς

Inauguration ceremony of the unique faithful copies of the accounts of Acropolis

23 January 2025, European Court of Auditors

Today we had the privilege of inaugurating the exhibition of the faithful copies of the Accounts of Acropolis, a remarkable testament to the origins of accountability and transparency in Europe. This special event, hosted at our premises in Luxembourg, was graced by the presence of ECA President Tony Murphy and Nikolaos Milionis, ECA Member from Greece. The Luxembourg Minister of Culture Eric Thill, the Greek Ambassador in Luxembourg Christina Alexopoulou. The Permanent Representative of Greece to the EU, Ambassador Ioannis Vrailas addressed short speeches in the presence of Greek and Cypriot members from the Court of Justice of the European Union, the European Investment Bank, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office and ECA Members and staff, with an attendance of 120 people.

Event highlight: the unveiling of unique replicas of the financial accounts from ancient Athens! These meticulous records document the construction of the magnificent gold and ivory statue of Athena Parthenos, once proudly standing in the Parthenon.

For nearly 50 years, the European Court of Auditors has served as the EU’s financial watchdog, ensuring accountability and transparency. This extraordinary exhibit, courtesy of the Acropolis Museum in Athens, connects us to a shared heritage and emphasises the essential role of auditing, first highlighted by Aristotle over 2 300 years ago.

These stone slabs not only symbolise the Athenian commitment to democracy and accountability but also remind us of the enduring values that underpin the European Union today.

Information on the exhibits

Europe has a long tradition of accountability and transparency. These two notions are the bedrock of democracy and lie at the heart of the EU. For the European Court of Auditors (ECA), they have therefore been set in stone since day one, figuratively speaking. But as of now, they are set in literal stone. Specifically, in rock from the Acropolis in Athens, which you will have an opportunity to see when you visit us in Luxembourg. Here is a glimpse into the exhibit.

For almost half a century, our institution – which started its work as the EU’s financial watchdog in 1977 – has been helping to hold the EU to account by providing an independent external audit of its accounts and performance. This is a noteworthy feat, but one which pales in comparison with the beginnings of accountability on our continent more than two thousand years ago in ancient Greece, which is frequently described as the cradle of European democracy. Already in antiquity, the role of auditing was recognised as a key counterweight to government. In the fourth century BC, in his treatise on the art and science of government, Politics, the philosopher Aristotle noted:

“But since many, not to say all, of these offices handle the public money, there must of necessity be another office which examines and audits them and has no other functions. Such officers are called by various names – Scrutineers, Auditors, Accountants, Controllers.”

Courtesy of the Acropolis museum in Athens, the ECA now proudly hosts the accounts of the Acropolis from over 2000 years ago. This exhibit comprises unique copies of the financial accounts for the construction of the gold and ivory statue of Athena which stood at the centre of the Parthenon.

The stone slabs (steles) contain the complete accounts of revenues and expenses of the officials whom the Athenian state had charged with overseeing the construction. The unusually large sums of money

recorded on the steles may have implied that the gold employed in the construction of the statue of Athena Parthenos could be used as a state reserve for emergencies.

Mr Eric Thill (Luxembourg Minister of culture):

As Luxembourg’s minister for Culture, what role does culture play in enhancing the attractiveness of your country?

“Culture is the foundation of our country. It defines what makes us unique as a society while uniting us as human beings. Luxembourg boasts a rich cultural scene, spanning from its architectural and historical heritage to the diverse offerings of our artists and institutions across the nation. My goal is to foster the connection between culture and tourism, inviting visitors from around the world to discover our country and experience our openness through the lens of our vibrant culture.”

Mr Tony Murphy (President of the European Court of Auditors):

The Athenians were pioneers of democracy who recognised the vital importance of accountability and transparency. In a democratic society, accountability ensures that decision-makers are held responsible for their actions, while transparency allows citizens to understand how those decisions are made. Together, these principles build trust between public institutions and the citizens they serve. Its these values that continue to guide us here in the EU, and “enhancing citizens’ trust through our work” lies at

the very core of our mission at the Court.

Before I conclude, I would like to extend a sincere thank you to Nikos Milionis in particular, for devoting their time and efforts in bringing these pieces to the Court. I think all of us here today appreciates the dedication and hard work required, so on behalf of the Court, I thank you all wholeheartedly.

Mr Nikolaos Milionis (Member of the European Court of Auditors):

Admiring these ancient accounts in the Acropolis Museum in Athens, I realised how powerful they are. They are an answer to Aristotle, who insisted on the importance of checking the use of public money. In fact, democracy and accountability go hand in hand. They are two sides of the same coin.

The Museum’s Director, Mr Stampolidis, was immediately very supportive and I am very grateful to him for this. Thanks to him, the notion of “accountability” is now carved in stone at the entrance of the European Court of Auditors.

Ms Christina Alexopoulou (Ambassador of Greece in Luxembourg)

Today’s inauguration at the European Court of Auditors is a blend of cultural celebration and professional reflection on the importance of transparent governance. The European Court of Auditors, which oversees the EU’s budget and ensures financial accountability, will find much resonance in the meticulous record-keeping of ancient Athens, where civic responsibility was paramount.

The arrival of the two copies of the Acropolis accounts in the European Court of Auditors creates a space where the importance of public accountability is reflected through the lens of both ancient and modern history.

The Acropolis accounts offer a window into the sophisticated administrative and financial system of ancient Athens, while at the same time highlighting how the legacy of ancient Greece continues to influence European institutions and governance models, including the auditing in the EU’s financial management.

Mr Ioannis Vrailas (Ambassador, Permanent Representation of Greece to the EU)

The presence of these historical pieces here, at the European Court of Auditors, symbolizes the bridging of the past with the present. Warm congratulations to the initiators of this excellent initiative.

As Pericles said: “Our city is a school for all of Greece.” This phrase, beyond the pride in the achievements of ancient Athens, contains important lessons for the year 2025.

First of all, for a school to be good, teachers themselves must first behave and act as role models if they want to instil in their students the values they advocate.

Ancient Greece is the cradle of democracy, philosophy, dialogue and participation, fundamental principles that lie at the core of the European Union.

The legacy of the ancient Greeks continues to guide the collective effort on the path towards European integration.