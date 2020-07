Η ιστορία της γηραιότερης και πιο επιβλητικής ελιάς στον Κίσσαμο Χανίων

View this post on Instagram

This graceful old Cretan beauty is believed to be one of the oldest olive trees in the world. It's known as The Monumental Olive Tree, in Vouves, Chania district. and at over 3,000 years old even pre-dates Christ Himself! We felt it was a good time to pay respect and wish Love to ALL our wisened elders this Easter, whether they are with family or friends, alone, or already passed on - our thoughts and prayers are with you all.