Η κεντρική πλατεία του Βίλνιους μεταμορφώθηκε σε τέλεια παραλία

#Vilnius opened a beach 🏖 in the very central square! 300 cubic meters of sand making this 1600m2 beach + a screen to show the movies in the evening and sea view during the day! #openbeach#livablecity#placemaking



More to read in LT https://t.co/f4a01VmYnVpic.twitter.com/adNnGhR7fu