Η κυβέρνηση «δείχνει» αυστηρότερα μέτρα σε επιβαρυμένες περιοχές

ASSOCIATED PRESS A pedestrian wearing a face mask against the spread of the coronavirus, walks on a coastal avenue during the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Greece's government imposed a localized lockdown on its second largest city of Thessaloniki and the northern province of Serres, after major increases in the number of coronavirus infections there. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)