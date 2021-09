Η "μπλε διατροφική επανάσταση" που θα κυριαρχήσει έως το 2050

fcafotodigital via Getty Images Overhead view of a black crockery on crumpled blue textile napkin shot on black background. A fork and table knife are at each side of the plate. Predominant colors are black and blue. Useful copy space available for text and/or logo on the plate. High resolution 42Mp studio digital capture taken with SONY A7rII and Zeiss Batis 40mm F2.0 CF lens