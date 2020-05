Η πανδημία ως ευκαιρία αλλαγής του υποδείγματος σε επιβατικές μεταφορές και μετακινήσεις

ASSOCIATED PRESS In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 9, 2010 tourists take photos of the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis from an open-topped bus in Athens. Officials say Greece's vital tourism industry is expected to suffer a 10 percent fall in bookings this year compared to 2009, but mass cancellations that followed riots in Athens last month have stopped and the long-term outlook is good. Tourism contributes to some 17 percent of Greece's annual economic output, and creates an estimated one in five jobs. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)