Η σέλφι που τράβηξε αστροναύτης 400 χλμ πάνω από τη Γη

“To all those reaching to new heights: yes you can.” 👩‍🚀💪 #MondayMotivation brought to you by @Astro_Christina. On Oct 18, our @NASAAstronauts Christina Koch (in the suit with red stripes) and Jessica Meir performed the first #AllWomanSpacewalk in history. They replaced a faulty battery charge/discharge unit that failed to activate after a previous spacewalk. This was the fourth spacewalk for @Astro_Christina and the first for @Astro_Jessica. Their tasks set the stage for our #Artemis missions where history will be made once again when the first woman steps foot on the Moon. Credit: NASA