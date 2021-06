Ευρωπαϊκό Συμβούλιο: Υπήρξε μια έκπληξη

The European Council reiterates the European Union’s openness to a selective engagement with Russia in areas of EU interest. It invites the Commission and the High Representative to develop concrete options including conditionalities and leverages in this regard, with a view to their consideration by the Council, on topics such as climate and the environment, health, as well as selected issues of foreign and security policy and multilateral issues such as the JCPoA, Syria and Libya. In this context, the European Council will explore formats and conditionalities of dialogue with Russia.