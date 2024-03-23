Είκοσι πόλεις του κόσμου ιδανικές για γυναίκες που ταξιδεύουν σόλο

Το να κάνoυμε ένα ταξίδι μόνοι είναι μια υπέροχη ευκαιρία για αυτοανακάλυψη και χαλάρωση. Είναι επίσης ένας ιδανικός τρόπος να γνωρίσουμε ένα νέο μέρος με την ελευθερία και την ευελιξία του να κινούμαστε με τον δικό μας ρυθμό και να κάνουμε ακριβώς αυτό που θέλουμε, τη στιγμή που το θέλουμε.
Διαφήμιση
Και επειδή διανύουμε ήδη το τριήμερο της 25ης Μαρτίου, πλησιάζει Πάσχα και έπειτα καλοκαίρι, ζητήσαμε από τους ειδικούς να μοιραστούν μαζί μας τους αγαπημένους τους και κάπως «υποτιμημένους» προορισμούς για σόλο ταξίδια.
1
Slovenia
Mlenny via Getty Images
“Slovenia is often overshadowed by its neighboring countries in Europe, but it offers a wealth of natural beauty, charming towns, and a safe and welcoming environment for solo female travelers,” said Kelly Kimple, CEO of Adventures in Good Company.
She touted the destination’s stunning landscapes with the picturesque Lake Bled, hiker-friendly Julian Alps and Triglav National Park, and the vibrant capital city of Ljubljana. Visitors can take a boat ride to the iconic island church, stroll charming streets, enjoy the local café culture and sample traditional dishes like the potica rolled pastry and dumplings known as štruklji.
“Slovenia is great for solo female travelers because it’s relatively compact and easy to navigate, meaning you can cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time,” Kimple said. “The locals are friendly and English is widely spoken, making it easy to communicate and connect with people. Additionally, Slovenia has a reputation for being one of the safest countries in Europe, offering peace of mind for solo travelers.”
2
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Grafissimo via Getty Images
“Buenos Aires, Argentina, is not a place that typically comes to mind for solo female travel, but it’s a great option for those looking for a city break,” said Tausha Cowan, founder of The Globe Getter. “Similar to other big cities, one should exercise caution where and when appropriate, but it’s a city with so much to do, great food, a beautiful culture and easy to get around. I spent a few days exploring Buenos Aires solo and loved it.”
She recommended starting your visit with a city tour to get your bearings and then seeking out an authentic Argentine asado.
“Enjoy the tango you’ll surely see on the streets of Buenos Aires,” she added.
3
Seoul, South Korea
Mongkol Chuewong via Getty Images
“Seoul is a majorly underrated solo travel destination,” said Meredith Carey, deputy editor of content at Tripadvisor. “It’s incredibly easy to get around, thanks to a great public transit system and trains that can connect you to cities across South Korea. There’s a bit of something for everyone, whether you’re a die-hard K-pop fan, a vintage shopper, a foodie or a spa lover, which means you can be supremely selfish in planning your itinerary to fit your passions ― and appetite.”
She recommended staying either in the young, hip enclave of Hongdae, or the shopping district of Myeongdong to wander around the many cafes and stores. “You can eat out at plenty of Seoul restaurants as a party of one ― dining solo is called ‘honbap’ here,” Carey added.
“But if you’re looking to taste some of Korea’s communal cuisines, like KBBQ, I’d recommend joining a group food tour, or you can look for a restaurant that specifically serves solo diners, like Hongojib or the Shinssihwaro Express in Lotte Mall.”
Travel host Samantha Brown also believes Seoul is an excellent destination for solo female travelers due to its safety, walkability and distinct culture. She recommended timing your visit to cherry blossom season and exploring the up-and-coming neighborhood of Yeonnam-dong.
“One noteworthy spot is Happy Cheese Smile, an amazing casual restaurant known for its generous portions of pork cutlets and tteokbokki, or simmered rice cakes,” Brown said. “Seoul also has a strong coffee culture, with popular chains towering up to four stories. Personally, I opted for a local experience at Coffee Libre ― a small and welcoming space inspired by Lucha Libre wrestling in Mexico.”
Διαφήμιση
4
Dublin, Ireland
Peter Unger via Getty Images
“Dublin tends to be overlooked as a destination for solo female travel, possibly because it has a colder climate and has lesser-known attractions ― as opposed to say Paris, Barcelona, or Rome,” said travel expert and author La Carmina. “However, I found Dublin to be the perfect place for me to travel alone. The English-speaking city is safe and relatively small, so I could easily walk around on my own and didn’t have to stress about logistics or communication.”
She felt comfortable taking in the art, architecture and cultural attractions like Trinity Library by herself and then enjoying the luxury accommodations at Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel, which overlooks the river.
“I recommend staying outside the crowded and raucous Temple Bar area, which attracts a lot of male partiers,” she added.
5
Tanzania
guenterguni via Getty Images
“Tanzania is a fantastic country for solo female travelers, and the challenge of climbing Kilimanjaro even more so,” said Meg Jerrard, co-founder of Solo Female Travelers. “Tourism is well set up, it is a friendly and incredibly welcoming country, and it is also very safe for female travelers.”
She noted that there’s been a recent shift with more local women becoming certified guides, safari drivers and porters, and urged travelers to book guides from companies that provide work opportunities for women. This will provide an even richer experience in a truly remarkable destination.
“The diversity of experience in one country is one where can go from the highest peak in Africa to the beaches of Zanzibar in a two-hour flight, explore a massive extinct volcano and caldera that has created a unique ecosystem where species thrive, or discover the remote shores of Lake Tanganika or Lake Victoria, the mountains of Mahale where chimpanzees live or the arid landscapes of Selous or Ruaha,” Jerrard said.
6
Bermuda
by Marc Guitard via Getty Images
“Bermuda is easily accessible from most cities on the East Coast, and the people are extremely kind,” said travel expert and Going spokesperson Katy Nastro. “Because the island is only about 20 square miles, it feels manageable enough to explore without needing tons of pre-arrival preparation.”
She noted that Bermuda accepts U.S. dollars, so you don’t have to do any mental math or exchange currency. And the official language is English.
“Having lived on the island while working on a project for an extended period of time, I never once felt unsafe or out of my element,” Nastro added. “The friendliness and familiarity of everyone on the island truly felt like you weren’t alone, even if you were on your own. Best way for exploring the island is by scooter, and don’t worry, the locals really try to encourage safe scooting with lessons and roadside help if needed.”
Διαφήμιση
7
Crete
Nick Brundle Photography via Getty Images
“Crete is a great destination for solo female travelers because it’s stunning, safe, easy to get to, has wonderfully friendly locals, and more moderately priced than some of the more popular Greek Islands,” said Tara Cappel, founder and CEO of FTLO Travel. “Crete is known for its amazing food and lively evenings so even if you’re solo, you can still feel like you’re a part of what’s going on.”
She recommended splitting your time between scheduled activities and unscheduled exploration.
“There are so many wonderful experiences in Crete that you can’t find online ― you just have to find out about them when you get there ― so make sure you have time for these more spontaneous adventures,” Cappel said. “Beyond that, bring an appetite as Crete is known to have the best food in the Mediterranean.”
8
Ecuador
Eduardo Fonseca Arraes via Getty Images
“Ecuador has a lot to offer solo travelers, with a good bus network which makes this corner of South America easy to navigate,” said Sue Cockell, a travel coach and founder of Sue Where? Why? What?.
In addition to visiting cities like Quito and Baños (be prepared for high altitudes), adventure-loving travelers can experience the Amazon Rainforest and the Galápagos Islands.
“If you enjoy hiking, Ecuador has a lot to offer,” Cockell said. “I spent a month there, and the highlight for me was taking three days to hike the Quilotoa Loop. The trail takes you through the lush valleys of Ecuadorian countryside, through villages where you can really get a flavor of local life. The walk ends when you arrive at the stunning crater lake of Laguna Quilotoa. Or for those who want something more challenging, then you can hike up Mount Cotopaxi, one of the world’s most active volcanoes.”
9
Laos
Phoonsab Thevongsa via Getty Images
“The Southeast Asian country of Laos offers a serene and peaceful atmosphere, with a rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes including many waterfalls,” said tour guide and travel expert Kiara di Paola. “Laos is known for its friendly and welcoming locals, who embrace visitors with warmth and hospitality. I felt very safe exploring Laos traveling solo, as crime rates are relatively low, and the country has a laid-back and relaxed vibe.”
She touted the country’s affordable prices, delicious cuisine, tranquil ambiance and beautiful countryside, which you explore via rented scooter or bike. It’s also easy to tack a Laos visit onto a trip to Thailand, Cambodia and/or Vietnam.
“Luang Prabang is so charming with its ancient temples and French colonial architecture, and is a highlight for many travelers,” she said, urging travelers to partake in the Sai Bat Buddhist tradition. “Additionally, Laos offers opportunities for outdoor adventures such as trekking, kayaking and exploring remote villages.”
Διαφήμιση
10
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Maremagnum via Getty Images
Briona Lamback, founder of Buoyant Travel, believes San Juan, Puerto Rico, is an underrated destination for solo female travel.
“It’s great because it’s not a far flight from most East Coast U.S. cities, and no passport is needed,” she said. “It’s a city by the beach, so travelers get the best of both worlds, with incredible beaches, vibrant nightlife and great food. I’ve traveled extensively to San Juan, both solo and in groups, and have always felt comfortable, safe and at home.”
Lamback suggested basing yourself in San Juan but booking getaway experiences to the peaceful island of Vieques and impressive El Yunque National Forest. She also recommended the cozy boutique accommodations at Dreamcatcher.
11
Iceland
FEBRUARY via Getty Images
“Iceland is definitely an underrated destination for solo female travelers and there are so many reasons why,” said travel guide Tonia Hope, who pointed to the island nation’s low crime rate, compact size, well-developed infrastructure, friendly locals and abundant activities to enjoy.
She recommended renting a car or camper van and doing the Ring Road circuit route.
“Many of Iceland’s truly hidden gems are spread out around the country; the further out you venture from the capital, the more likely you are to see the beauty of Iceland’s natural features,” Hope said. “From exploring glaciers and waterfalls to soaking in hot springs, there’s something for every adventurous spirit ― so many opportunities to have an unforgettable experience.”
12
Jordan
Nick Brundle Photography via Getty Images
“This may sound surprising but I love Jordan for solo female travel,” said Jen Ruiz, a solo female travel expert and author of "12 Trips in 12 Months." “There are so many adventures, like visiting the Petra, sleeping in a glass dome under the stars in the Wadi Rum desert and floating in the Dead Sea with nutrients that have healing properties.”
She advised traveling with a guide and/or driver to help you navigate with ease, and enjoying foods like shrak, shawarma and zarb.
“Visit the Iraq Al Amir Women’s Cooperative to buy handcrafted items from a group of local women,” Ruiz added. “See Petra beyond the Treasury, it’s an entire city not just one facade. You can also see Petra by Night, when it’s lit up by candlelight.”
Διαφήμιση
13
Costa Rica
OGphoto via Getty Images
Cockell also recommended Costa Rica as an underrated solo travel destination, especially for nature lovers. The incredible biodiversity and protected natural areas mean you can’t help but experience the flora and fauna across the country.
“The words you hear everywhere are ‘Pura Vida!’ ― ‘Pure Life’ ― which sums up the laid back, friendly nature of the locals,” she said. “It is a small country with a great tourist transport infrastructure so it is really easy to navigate. You can experience almost any adrenaline rush you wish for ― white-water rafting, canyoning, zip-lining ― or relax in naturally heated volcanic thermal baths.”
Cockell advised against limiting your visit to just one part of the country.
“It’s easy to get around, so make the most of it and see what it has to offer,” she said. “For the solo female traveler, there is a completely different feel between the glossier resorts on the Pacific Coast to the laid-back Afro-Caribbean vibes on the opposite side. In between, you have volcanos, wild rivers, rainforests and national parks. The bus system is regular and reliable, so it is a shame to not make the most and see more of what Costa Rica has to offer.”
14
Taipei, Taiwan
kecl via Getty Images
“Taipei, Taiwan, is sometimes overshadowed by other Asian cities, but its affordability and safety give any female traveler peace of mind,” Nastro said. “A co-worker of mine recently visited and remarked how walking around at night, they never felt uncomfortable, and even saw other women alone walking.”
Night markets, flower markets, monuments, religious sites and countless other cultural attractions can easily fill a Taipei itinerary. Nastro also recommended Facebook groups centered around female travel for tips and even meet-ups.
15
Rapa Nui, Chile
Mlenny via Getty Images
“Not enough people talk about Rapa Nui, commonly known as Easter Island,” Ruiz said. “It’s a remote island that is part of Chile but located in the Pacific. The island is famous for the Moai, burial statues that are carved to look like giant heads. This is a pristine, safe and singular destination for solo travelers.”
She noted that you will need a local guide to access many of the Moai sites, but emphasized that there’s much to do beyond that as well.
“Go horseback riding, visit the local planetarium, attend a traditional dance show, shop the local markets, stop by the town’s library with a unique architectural design and more,” Ruiz urged. “It’s remote enough to feel like you’re truly taking a break from the world.”
Διαφήμιση
16
Czechia
Alexander Spatari via Getty Images
"Czech people are known for their hospitality and friendliness towards visitors," di Paola said. "Solo female travelers are likely to find locals who are helpful and accommodating, which can enhance their overall experience."
Czechia (also known as the Czech Republic) tends to be a more budget-friendly alternative to other European countries, but still offers efficient public transportation, and a rich history and culture.
"There is plenty to see from the fairytale-like charm of Prague’s old town to the historic castles scattered throughout the countryside," di Paola said.
17
Bocas del Toro, Panama
Andrea Comi via Getty Images
“Bocas del Toro in Panama is underrated for solo female travel,” di Paola said. “It offers a blend of safety, vibrant culture and natural beauty. The community and laid-back atmosphere make it easy to connect with locals and fellow travelers. Additionally, there’s a range of activities from beach hopping to jungle exploration to surfing caters to diverse interests.”
Although the journey to Bocas del Toro can be quite long, she emphasized that you’ll find a welcoming environment, and many opportunities for adventure and relaxation when you arrive.
“The cocoa tour in the middle of the jungle at Isla de Bastimientos was amazing,” she said. “If you love the clear blue water and secluded islands, consider a trip to Isla de Bastimientos Marine Park with a private guide. Do a surf class!”
18
Cuba
Eloi_Omella via Getty Images
“Visiting and traveling in Cuba needs time and patience, but if you have both, your efforts will be rewarded,” Cockell said, noting that it is her favorite place in the world. “Make sure you stay in the casa particulares, a system where the locals can earn money for renting out rooms in their own homes. This way you get a much less expensive but more authentic experience. Most also provide food for breakfast, and many will make dinner for you too.”
She recommended exploring beyond the coastal resorts and main tourist areas of Havana.
“Havana Centro may look daunting, as the buildings feel like they are crumbling around you, but this is where the locals live,” Cockell said. “It gives you a much more authentic understanding of what life is like in Cuba. Finally, take salsa lessons! Most of the towns will have a centre where you can go in the evening to practice, and you will never be short of a willing partner. If you do feel intimidated to join in, it is still a fantastic night to sit on the side-lines and watch the dancers.”
Διαφήμιση
19
Japan
DoctorEgg via Getty Images
“Japan is an inviting destination for solo female travelers,” Ruiz said. “The culture is respectful and polite. You’ll immediately notice this when you take public transport and notice people lined up in an orderly manner on the escalator or while waiting to board the train.”
She recommended dining at a themed cafe, visiting Mount Fuji, attending a traditional tea ceremony, feeding the bowing deer of Nara and taking a kintsugi class to learn the Japanese art of mending broken objects with gold. And don’t forget to enjoy all the food, from ramen to takoyaki to wagyu beef.
“It is safe to walk around at night on your own throughout the major cities,” Ruiz added. “There are ample lodging options at all price points, though if you want to splurge, stay at a traditional ryokan with private onsen.”
20
Florianópolis, Brazil
DircinhaSW via Getty Images
“This city has all the awesome vibes of Brazil ― stunning beaches, killer nightlife, friendly locals ― but with a chill, safe atmosphere that’s on par with places like Miami Beach and Madrid,” Nastro said. “It’s a great intro to Brazil and even South America for those seeking to travel to that part of the world.”
Located southern Brazil’s Santa Catarina state, Florianópolis has been named one of the best places to live in the country, and visitors can enjoy its beautiful sights and delicious food. Nastro also recommended that travelers join local WhatsApp groups for tips on language, hiking and more.
“These can really make a trip even more authentic and special because you are getting in touch with not just other travelers in the area, but also locals ― a great mix of exposure,” she said.
1. Η Σλοβενία
Η Σλοβενία συχνά επισκιάζεται από τις γειτονικές της χώρες στην Ευρώπη. Κι όμως, διαθέτει αδιανότητη φυσική ομορφιά, γοητευτικές πόλεις και ένα ασφαλές και φιλόξενο περιβάλλον για γυναίκες ταξιδιώτισσες, θεωρεί η Κέλι Κίμπλ, Διευθύνουσα Σύμβουλος της Adventures in Good Company.
Η ίδια έχει αγαπήσει την Σλοβενία για τα εκπληκτικά τοπία της, με τη γραφική λίμνη Μπλεντ, τις Ιουλιανές Άλπεις που είναι φιλικές για τους πεζοπόρους, το Εθνικό Πάρκο Tριγκλάβ και τη ζωηρή πρωτεύουσα της, τη Λιουμπλιάνα.
Το Μπουένος Άιρες, με το υπέροχο φαγητό, την όμορφη κουλτούρα, τις εύκολες μετακινήσεις και τα αυτοσχέδια Τάνγκο Πάρτι του δρόμου, είναι ο ιδανικός προορισμός για μια σόλο απόδραση. Kυριολεκτικά μαγευτικό!
3. Η Σεούλ, στη Νότια Κορέα
«Η Σεούλ είναι ένας πολύ υποτιμημένος προορισμός για σόλο ταξίδια», πιστεύει η Mέρεντιθ Κάρι, συντάκτρια στο Tripadvisor.
«Είναι απίστευτα εύκολο να μετακινηθούμε στη Σεούλ, χάρις στο εξαιρετικό σύστημα δημόσιας συγκοινωνίας και τα τρένα, που μας συνδέουν με πανέμορφες πόλεις σε ολόκληρη τη Νότια Κορέα.
Διαφήμιση
Είτε είμαστε λάτρεις των ρετρό αγορών, είτε φαν της K-pop, είτε λάτρεις του φαγητού και των σπα, η Σεούλ τα έχει όλα.
4. Το Δουβλίνο, στην Ιρλανδία
Το Δουβλίνο είναι το ιδανικό μέρος για να ταξιδέψουμε μόνες μας. Πρόκειται για μια αγγλόφωνη πόλη, ασφαλή και σχετικά μικρή, με σπουδαία τέχνη, αρχιτεκτονική και τα πολιτιστικά αξιοθέατα όπως τη Βιβλιοθήκη του Κολλεγίου Τρίνιτι.
5. Η Τανζανία
Η Τανζανία είναι μια φανταστική χώρα για γυναίκες που ταξιδεύουν μόνες. Ιδίως για όσες αποδέχονται την πρόκληση της αναρρίχησης στο Κιλιμάντζαρο.
Διαφήμιση
Στην Τανζανία ο τουρισμός είναι καλά οργανωμένος και η χώρα απίστευτα φιλόξενη και ασφαλής.
Οι μαγευτικές παραλίες, το μοναδικό οικοσύστημα, οι απομακρυσμένες όχθες της λίμνης Tανγκανίκα ή της λίμνης Βικτώρια, τα βουνά Mαζάλε, όπου ζουν οι χιμπατζήδες ή τα άνυδρα τοπία του Σέλους ή του Ρουάχα είναι μόνο μερικοί λόγοι για να της δώσουμε μια ευκαιρία.
6. Οι Βερμούδες, στον Ατλαντικό Ωκεανό
«Οι Βερμούδες είναι εύκολα προσβάσιμες και οι ντόπιοι εξαιρετικά ευγενικοί», επισημαίνει η ταξιδιωτική σύμβουλος Κέιτι Νάστρο. «Επειδή το νησί είναι πολύ μικρό, είναι και αρκετά διαχειρίσιμο για να το εξερευνήσουμε, χωρίς να χρειάζονται ώρες σχεδιασμού», προσθέτει η ίδια. Ο καλύτερος τρόπος να εξερευνήσουμε το νησί είναι με σκούτερ.
7. Η Κρήτη
Η Κρήτη αποτελεί εξαιρετικό προορισμό για σόλο ταξιδιώτισσες. Είναι εκπληκτικά όμορφη, ασφαλής, με φιλικούς κατοίκους και σχετικά πιο προσιτές τιμές από άλλα ελληνικά νησιά.
Διαφήμιση
Η Κρήτη είναι επίσης περίφημη για το καταπληκτικό φαγητό και τη ζωηρή νυχτερινή ζωή. Οπότε, ακόμα κι αν ταξιδεύουμε μόνες, πότε δεν νιώθουμε μελαγχολικά. Θέλουμε δεν θέλουμε σιγά-σιγά γινόμαστε κομμάτι αυτού που συμβαίνει γύρω μας.
8. Το Εκουαδόρ
Ο Δημοκρατία του Ισημερινού, γνωστή και ως Εκουαδόρ έχει πολλά να προσφέρει στις μοναχικές ταξιδιώτισσες, με ένα καλό δίκτυο συγκοινωνιών που καθιστά εύκολη την πλοήγηση σε αυτή τη γωνιά της Νότιας Αμερικής.
Πέρα από τις περίφημες πόλεις όπως το Κίτο και το Μπάνος, οι ταξιδιώτες που αγαπούν την περιπέτεια μπορούν να γνωρίσουν επίσης το τροπικό δάσος του Αμαζονίου και τα νησιά Γκαλαπάγκος. Επομένως, αν μας αρέσει η πεζοπορία, το Εκουαδόρ έχει πολλά να μας προσφέρει.
9. To Λάος, στη Νοτιοανατολική Ασία
Το Λάος προσφέρει μια γαλήνια ατμόσφαιρα, με πλούσια πολιτιστική κληρονομιά και εκπληκτικά φυσικά τοπία, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των πολλών καταρρακτών του. Το Λάος είναι επίσης γνωστό για τους φιλικούς και φιλόξενους ντόπιους του, οι οποίοι αγκαλιάζουν τους επισκέπτες με ζεστασιά και φιλοξενία. Οι προσιτές τιμές της χώρας, η πεντανόστιμη κουζίνα και η όμορφη ύπαιθρος συμπεριλαμβάνονται στα υπέρ.
Διαφήμιση
10. Το Σαν Χουάν στο Πουέρτο Ρίκο
Η Mπριόνα Λαμπάκ, ιδρύτρια του Buoyant Travel, πιστεύει ότι το Σαν Χουάν, στο Πουέρτο Ρίκο, είναι ένας υποτιμημένος προορισμός για σόλο γυναικεία ταξίδια. Είναι μια πόλη με απίστευτες παραλίες, έντονη νυχτερινή ζωή και εξαιρετικό φαγητό, όπου οι ταξιδιώτες νιώθουν άνετοι και ασφαλείς σαν στο σπίτι τους.
11. Η Ισλανδία
Η Ισλανδία με το χαμηλό ποσοστό εγκληματικότητας, τις σύγχρονες υποδομές τους φιλικούς κατοίκους και τις άφθονες δραστηριότητες είναι ιδανικός προορισμός για σόλο ταξιδιώτες.
Όσο πιο πολύ απομακρυνόμαστε από την πρωτεύουσα, τόσο πιο μεγάλη είναι η ομορφιά, με τους καταρράκτες, τις πηγές και όλες αυτές τις ευκαιρίες για περιπέτεια να μας κλείνουν προκλητικά το μάτι.
12. Η Ιορδανία
Η Ιορδανία προσφέρει τόσες ευκαιρίες για περιπέτεια, όπως η επίσκεψη στην Πέτρα, ο ύπνος σε έναν γυάλινο θόλο κάτω από τα αστέρια, στην έρημο Wadi Rum και το μπάνιο στη Νεκρά Θάλασσα, με τα θρεπτικά συστατικά, που φημίζονται για τις θεραπευτικές τους ιδιότητες.
Διαφήμιση
13. Η Κόστα Ρίκα
Η Κόστα Ρίκα είναι ο τέλειος ταξιδιωτικός προορισμός. Ειδικά για τους λάτρεις της φύσης. Η απίστευτη βιοποικιλότητα και οι προστατευόμενες φυσικές ζώνες, σε συνδυασμό με τις σύγχρονες υποδομές και την καλή συγκοινωνία, αποτελούν αναμφισβήτητα τρομερά ατού.
Λίγο ράφτινγκ και μετά λίγη χαλάρωση στα φυσικά θερμαινόμενα ηφαιστειακά ιαματικά λουτρά και μια βόλτα στην ακτή του Ειρηνικού, είναι όλα όσα χρειαζόμαστε για να περνάμε και μόνες μας καλά.
14. Η Ταϊπέι
Η Ταϊπέι, στην Ταϊβάν, αν και μερικές φορές επισκιάζεται από άλλες ασιατικές πόλεις, χάρις τις προσιτές τιμές και την αίσθηση ασφάλειας που προσφέρει είναι μια απίστευτη ταξιδιωτική εμπειρία.
Νυχτερινές αγορές, εκθέσεις λουλουδιών, μνημεία, θρησκευτικοί χώροι και αμέτρητα άλλα πολιτιστικά αξιοθέατα μπορούν εύκολα να γεμίσουν μια εκδρομή στην Ταϊπέι.
Διαφήμιση
15. Η Ράπα Νούι
Το Νησί του Πάσχα, ή αλλιώς Ράπα Νούι είναι νησί της Πολυνησίας, που βρίσκεται στον Ειρηνικό ωκεανό και είναι επαρχία της Χιλής. Η Ράπα Νούι, φημίζεται για τα Μοάι, τα ταφικά αγάλματα που μοιάζουν με γιγάντια κεφάλια.
Πρόκειται για έναν παρθένο, ασφαλή και μοναδικό προορισμό για γυναίκες ταξιδιώτισσες.
Η ιππασία, μια επίσκεψη στο πλανητάριο, μια παράσταση παραδοσιακού χορού, μερικά ψώνια στις τοπικές αγορές, μια στάση στη βιβλιοθήκη της πόλης με τον μοναδικό αρχιτεκτονικό σχεδιασμό είναι μόνο μερικές από τις υπέροχες εμπειρίες που μπορούμε να ζήσουμε εκεί.
16. Η Τσεχία
Οι Τσέχοι φημίζονται για τη φιλοξενία τους, ενώ η χώρα είναι προσιτή σε σχέση με άλλες ευρωπαϊκές χώρες, με βολικές συγκοινωνίες και πλούσια ιστορία και πολιτισμό.
Από την παραμυθένια γοητεία της παλιάς πόλης της Πράγας μέχρι τα ιστορικά κάστρα που είναι διάσπαρτα σε όλη την ύπαιθρο, η Τσεχία είναι γεμάτη ομορφιές.
Διαφήμιση
17. Η Κούβα
Στην Κούβα, έχουμε την επιλογή να νοικιάσουμε δωμάτια στα σπίτια κατοίκων, οι οποίοι συχνά προσφέρουν και πρωινό και μεσημεριανό. Αυτό θα κάνει την εμπειρία μας ακόμα πιο αυθεντική. Τα παράκτια θέρετρα και οι κύριες τουριστικές στάσεις της Αβάνας, όπως το κέντρο της πόλης, με τους υπαίθριους χορούς και την ξέφρενη ζωή θα μας μαγέψουν.
18. Η Φλοριανάπολις
Αυτή η πόλη κουβαλάει όλη την υπέροχη αύρα της Βραζιλίας: Εκπληκτικές παραλίες, έντονη νυχτερινή ζωή, φιλόξενους ντόπιους. Απλώς με μια ασφαλή ατμόσφαιρα, εφάμιλλη με μέρη όπως το Μαϊάμι και η Μαδρίτη.
Βρίσκεται στην πολιτεία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, στη νότια Βραζιλία και θεωρείται ένα από τα καλύτερα μέρη για να ζει κανείς, με τους επισκέπτες να γοητεύονται από τα όμορφα αξιοθέατα και το νόστιμο φαγητό.
Διαφήμιση
19. Η Ιαπωνία
Η Ιαπωνία είναι ένας φιλόξενος προορισμός για γυναίκες ταξιδιώτισσες, με κουλτούρα σεβαστική και ευγενική. Ένα τσάι σε κάποιο θεματικό καφέ, μια επίσκεψη στο όρος Φούτζι, η παρακολούθηση μιας παραδοσιακής τελετής τσαγιού, το να ταΐσουμε τα ελάφια της Νάρα και ένα μάθημα kintsugi, της ιαπωνικής τέχνης της επιδιόρθωσης σπασμένων αντικειμένων με χρυσό, θα μας μείνουν αξέχαστα.
20. Η Μπόκας Ντελ Τόρο, στον Παναμά
Η Μπόκας Ντελ Τόρο προσφέρει ένα τέλειο μείγμα ασφάλειας, ζωντανής κουλτούρας και φυσικής ομορφιάς. Η κοινότητα και η χαλαρή ατμόσφαιρα διευκολύνουν τη σύνδεση ανάμεσα σε ντόπιους και συνταξιδιώτες. Επιπλέον, μας προσφέρει την ευκαιρία να απολαύσουμε μια σειρά από δραστηριότητες: Από αθλήματα στην παραλία μέχρι εξερεύνηση στη ζούγκλα και σερφ.