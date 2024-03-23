Είκοσι πόλεις του κόσμου ιδανικές για γυναίκες που ταξιδεύουν σόλο

Cuba

“Visiting and traveling in Cuba needs time and patience, but if you have both, your efforts will be rewarded,” Cockell said, noting that it is her favorite place in the world. “Make sure you stay in the casa particulares, a system where the locals can earn money for renting out rooms in their own homes. This way you get a much less expensive but more authentic experience. Most also provide food for breakfast, and many will make dinner for you too.”



She recommended exploring beyond the coastal resorts and main tourist areas of Havana.



“Havana Centro may look daunting, as the buildings feel like they are crumbling around you, but this is where the locals live,” Cockell said. “It gives you a much more authentic understanding of what life is like in Cuba. Finally, take salsa lessons! Most of the towns will have a centre where you can go in the evening to practice, and you will never be short of a willing partner. If you do feel intimidated to join in, it is still a fantastic night to sit on the side-lines and watch the dancers.”