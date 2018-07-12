Emmys 2018: «Game of Thrones», «SNL» και «Westworld» συγκέντρωσαν τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες

Η 70η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Emmy βρίσκεται προ των πυλών!
Το πρωί της Πέμπτης, οι ηθοποιοί Samira Wiley («The Handmaid’s Tale», «Orange Is The New Black») και Ryan Eggold («The Blacklist», «New Amsterdam»), παρουσίασαν τις υποψηφιότητες των φετινών βραβείων Emmy 2018, της μεγαλύτερης γιορτής της αμερικανικής τηλεόρασης.
Η επιτυχημένη σειρά του HBO Game of Thrones κατάφερε να συγκεντρώσει συνολικά 22 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ ακολουθούν το ιστορικό σατιρικό show «Saturday Night Live» και η σειρά του δικτύου HBO, «Westworld», με 21 υποψηφιότητες το καθένα. Η δημοφιλής σειρά της streaming πλατφόρμας «Hulu», «The Handmaid’s Tale» κέρδισε 20 υποψηφιότητες.
Τέλος, το Netflix κατέκτησε συνολικά 112 υποψηφιότητες και το HBO, 108.
Η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί τη Δευτέρα, 17 Σεπτεμβρίου.
Δείτε παρακάτω τις υποψηφιότητες στις σημαντικότερες κατηγορίες των Emmy:
Lead Actor Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Pablo Picasso
Darren Criss, American Crime Story: Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror
Lead Actress Limited Series
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law and Order: True Crime
Regina King: Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult
Lead Actor Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H Macy, Shameless
Lead Actress Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms Maisel
Allison Janey, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Lead Actor Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K Brown, This is Us
Ed Harris, Westword
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress Drama
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Outstanding Reality Show Program
Amazing Race
America Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Portlandia
Drunk History
Tracey Ullman’s Show
At Home with Amy Sedaris
I Love You, America
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Late Show with James Corden Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Limited Series
The Alianist
ACS: Versace
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valey
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Westworld
Για την πλήρη λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες, επισκεφτείτε την επίσημη σελίδα των βραβείων.