    • CULTURE
    12/07/2018 19:26 EEST | Updated 1 ώρα πριν

    Emmys 2018: «Game of Thrones», «SNL» και «Westworld» συγκέντρωσαν τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες

    Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

    Η 70η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Emmy βρίσκεται προ των πυλών!

    Το πρωί της Πέμπτης, οι ηθοποιοί Samira Wiley («The Handmaid’s Tale», «Orange Is The New Black») και Ryan Eggold («The Blacklist», «New Amsterdam»), παρουσίασαν τις υποψηφιότητες των φετινών βραβείων Emmy 2018, της μεγαλύτερης γιορτής της αμερικανικής τηλεόρασης.

    Η επιτυχημένη σειρά του HBO Game of Thrones κατάφερε να συγκεντρώσει συνολικά 22 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ ακολουθούν το ιστορικό σατιρικό show «Saturday Night Live» και η σειρά του δικτύου HBO, «Westworld», με 21 υποψηφιότητες το καθένα. Η δημοφιλής σειρά της streaming πλατφόρμας «Hulu», «The Handmaid’s Tale» κέρδισε 20 υποψηφιότητες.

    Τέλος, το Netflix κατέκτησε συνολικά 112 υποψηφιότητες και το HBO, 108. 

    Η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί τη Δευτέρα, 17 Σεπτεμβρίου

     

    Δείτε παρακάτω τις υποψηφιότητες στις σημαντικότερες κατηγορίες των Emmy:

    Lead Actor Limited Series

    Antonio Banderas, Genius: Pablo Picasso
    Darren Criss, American Crime Story: Gianni Versace
    Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
    Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
    John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
    Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror

     

    Lead Actress Limited Series

    Jessica Biel, The Sinner
    Laura Dern, The Tale
    Michelle Dockery, Godless
    Edie Falco, Law and Order: True Crime
    Regina King: Seven Seconds
    Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult

     

    Lead Actor Comedy

    Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
    Ted Danson, The Good Place
    Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
    Donald Glover, Atlanta
    Bill Hader, Barry
    William H Macy, Shameless

     

    Lead Actress Comedy

    Pamela Adlon, Better Things
    Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms Maisel
    Allison Janey, Mom
    Issa Rae, Insecure
    Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
    Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

     

    Lead Actor Drama

    Jason Bateman, Ozark
    Sterling K Brown, This is Us
    Ed Harris, Westword
    Matthew Rhys, The Americans
    Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us
    Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

     

    Lead Actress Drama

    Claire Foy, The Crown
    Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
    Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
    Keri Russell, The Americans
    Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

     

    Outstanding Reality Show Program

    Amazing Race
    America Ninja Warrior
    Project Runway
    RuPaul’s Drag Race
    Top Chef
    The Voice

     

    Variety Sketch Series

    Saturday Night Live 
    Portlandia 
    Drunk History 
    Tracey Ullman’s Show 
    At Home with Amy Sedaris 
    I Love You, America 

     

    Variety Talk Series

    The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
    Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
    Jimmy Kimmel Live
    Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
    Late Late Show with James Corden Late Show with Stephen Colbert

     

    Limited Series

    The Alianist
    ACS: Versace
    Genius: Picasso
    Godless
    Patrick Melrose

     

    Comedy Series

    Atlanta
    Barry
    Black-ish
    Curb Your Enthusiasm
    Glow
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Silicon Valey
    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 

     

    Drama Series 

    The Americans
    The Crown
    Game of Thrones
    The Handmaid’s Tale
    Stranger Things
    This is Us
    Westworld

     

    Για την πλήρη λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες, επισκεφτείτε την επίσημη σελίδα των βραβείων.

     

     

