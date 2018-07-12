Emmys 2018: «Game of Thrones», «SNL» και «Westworld» συγκέντρωσαν τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες

Η 70η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Emmy βρίσκεται προ των πυλών!

Το πρωί της Πέμπτης, οι ηθοποιοί Samira Wiley («The Handmaid’s Tale», «Orange Is The New Black») και Ryan Eggold («The Blacklist», «New Amsterdam»), παρουσίασαν τις υποψηφιότητες των φετινών βραβείων Emmy 2018, της μεγαλύτερης γιορτής της αμερικανικής τηλεόρασης.

Η επιτυχημένη σειρά του HBO Game of Thrones κατάφερε να συγκεντρώσει συνολικά 22 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ ακολουθούν το ιστορικό σατιρικό show «Saturday Night Live» και η σειρά του δικτύου HBO, «Westworld», με 21 υποψηφιότητες το καθένα. Η δημοφιλής σειρά της streaming πλατφόρμας «Hulu», «The Handmaid’s Tale» κέρδισε 20 υποψηφιότητες.

Τέλος, το Netflix κατέκτησε συνολικά 112 υποψηφιότητες και το HBO, 108.

Η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί τη Δευτέρα, 17 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Δείτε παρακάτω τις υποψηφιότητες στις σημαντικότερες κατηγορίες των Emmy:

Lead Actor Limited Series

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Pablo Picasso

Darren Criss, American Crime Story: Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror

Lead Actress Limited Series

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law and Order: True Crime

Regina King: Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult

Lead Actor Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H Macy, Shameless

Lead Actress Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms Maisel

Allison Janey, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Lead Actor Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K Brown, This is Us

Ed Harris, Westword

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Reality Show Program

Amazing Race

America Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Portlandia

Drunk History

Tracey Ullman’s Show

At Home with Amy Sedaris

I Love You, America

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Late Show with James Corden Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Limited Series

The Alianist

ACS: Versace

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valey

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Westworld

Για την πλήρη λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες, επισκεφτείτε την επίσημη σελίδα των βραβείων.