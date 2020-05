Ένας νοσοκόμος που νόσησε βαριά με κορονοϊό δείχνει τι έκανε στο σώμα του η ασθένεια

View this post on Instagram

Update: passed my modified barium swallow test today So now I can eat what I want (pizza ) and drink what I want (coke zero). Also I walked around the PT gym a few times and climbed some small steps all while my PT secretly turned down my oxygen. This is the first day I’ve really walked btw. I am determined as hell to get out of here and get back to some sort of normalcy. I would not be able to do any of this if I didn’t have the help of my hero and boyfriend @dj_jwarren whom I haven’t seen since March 17. Hoping to get out of here very soon Where I’ll continue physical therapy at home. This disease is no joke people. if you think you’re too young to get it,think again. Thank all of you for your kind words and support I can only get through so much without getting emotional to have a good update in a few days. #stayhome #covid_19 #keepyourdistance