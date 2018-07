Επιχείρηση διάσωσης στην Ταϊλάνδη: Κατεβαίνοντας στο σπήλαιο όπου είναι παγιδευμένα ακόμη οκτώ παιδιά

TANG CHHIN SOTHY via Getty Images

An ambulance allegedly carrying some of the rescued boys leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers evacuated some of the 12 boys and their coach trapped in the flooded cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 8, 2018. - Foreign elite divers and Thai Navy SEALS on July 8 began the extremely dangerous operation to extract the 12 boys and their football coach as they raced against time, with imminent monsoon rains threatening more flooding that would doom the rescue operation. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP) (Photo credit should read TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP/Getty Images)