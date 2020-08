Εργο του Φρανς Χαλς αξίας 15 εκατ. εκλάπη για τρίτη φορά από μουσείο στην Ολλανδία

View this post on Instagram

Two Laughing Boys (c. 1627) by Frans Hals has just been stolen for the 3rd time in 32 years from the same museum in The Netherlands. I have just completed a book about the life and work of Frans Hals, and I am currently looking for the right publisher. So I can understand why Hals' work is in demand. Two Laughing Boys belongs to a series of genre paintings Hals made in his forties. It was a great way for him to experiment with his revolutionary painting style. At the end of his forties, he abandoned these genre pieces and focused solely on individual and group portraits again. If you have any questions about Frans Hals, his work, his life, or my book, just send me a DM. #Art #Painting #Artwork #ArtHistory #HistoryofArt #FransHals #Hals #Book #Publisher #LookingforaPublisher #Oeuvre #Revolutionary #Painter #Artist #Haarlem #Leerdam #Stolen #HofjevanAerden #Theft #LaughingBoys #GenrePainting #Baroque #BaroqueArt