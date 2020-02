H στιγμή που ορφανό κοάλα αγκαλιάζει λούτρινο αρκουδάκι για λίγη αγάπη

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withregram • @ifawaustralia IFAW's contracted veterinarian and friend @vetpaulramos is in Cooma, NSW this week, alongside our friends at @vets_for_compassion, #LAOKO and @animalsaustralia. Here's a glimpse into a couple of very late nights at the triage facility, here with a mama wallaby suffering from burns. We’ll keep you updated as Dr. Ramos continues his tireless work in the coming weeks! #bushfiresaustralia