H «Βιβλιοθήκη-Σκουληκότρυπα» είναι η βιβλιοθήκη του μέλλοντος

View this post on Instagram

Wormhole library under construction! . See the mock-up : : The curved concrete walls are organic structure, ceiling, walls, and facade. All function in one surface. The cantilevers are shades for pass-by visitors. the building is being cast using both a CNC and 3D printed model. All MEP has been designed to be hidden within the concrete cavity to minimize its appearance and create visual consistency. #madarchitects #mayansong #madinchina #madconstruction #underconstruction #madcompletionin2021 #staycurious #staymad #hainan #haikoustation #wormholelibrary