Καμερούν: Αντάρτες σκότωσαν στρατιώτη σε πόλη που φιλοξενεί ομάδες του Κυπέλλου Εθνών Αφρικής

A Taxi driver, Ngoh Wilfred and a farmer are the two men who were shot today at the Buea central market as Ambazonia forces stormed the area. The heavily armed boys paraded the areas around Koke, Bokwai, Molyko, Muea, and other outskirts of Buea, shooting indiscriminate shots. pic.twitter.com/JeQZBNwmA6