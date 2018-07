Κατακραυγή για Αμερικανίδα κυνηγό που ανέβασε φωτογραφίες με νεκρή καμηλοπάρδαλη

What is wrong with people? 😒 .

_

This is #TessThompsonTalley who has made headlines lately for bragging about killing ‘a rare black giraffe bull’ (pictured)

_#Giraffes are facing a silent extinction. Their population has plummeted by 40% in recent… https://t.co/EG09bRn6SS pic.twitter.com/lAYivIm4gQ