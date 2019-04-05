Κυκλοφόρησε το τραγούδι της Ελένης Φουρέιρα με τον Snoop Dogg

Υπενθυμίζεται ότι το κομμάτι που είναι επανεκτέλεση του θρυλικού «Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)» των Eurythmics κυκλοφορεί από την Panik Records και είναι ήδη διαθέσιμο στα ψηφιακά καταστήματα.

Τη χορογραφία επιμελήθηκε ο Eddy Morales, ο χορογράφος των Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake και Janet Jackson, ενώ συμμετείχαν επαγγελματίες Αμερικανοί χορευτές οι οποίοι κατά καιρούς έχουν συνεργαστεί με τους Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, Chris Brown.

Στίχοι

(Verse 1: Snoop Dogg)

Drop the bomb, ring the alarm

We are here to do bottly harm

Now grab your girl

And run along

’Cuz you’ll meet with me by the end of the song

Ayo Kaan… What it do?

You take her and I’ll take two

Stop depressing stop the crying

Red alert, hit the sirens

All ladies are in for free

Dimes, dubs they all from me

All you ladies are in for free

Here’s my number, call for me

Get nasty, get freaky, get wet, now get loose

Get nasty, get freaky

Get loose, get it girl

(Chorus: Eleni Foureira)

Sweet Dreams are made of this

Who am I to disagree?

I travel the world & the seven seas

Everybody’s looking for something

Some of them want to use you

Some of them want to get used by you

Some of them want to abuse you

Some of them want to be abused

(Verse 2: Kaan)

Boom boom blowin’ up

Hands in the sky baby hold ‘em up

So fresh so clean when I’m rollin’ up

Schitzo sick flow no throwin’ up

Showin’ up all V.I.P.

Straight to the front i don’t need I.D.

Sayin’ “Hi” to every single pretty girl i see

’Cuz everybody in the party wanna be like me

Hot fire I burn that flame

K double A N learn that name

Top shelf with the flow ‘cuz I learned that game

Everybody know me ’cuz I earned that fame

Turn it up! B-Boys on the dance floor burn it up!

Everybody ’round the whole world heard of us

And we kill of the track cuz we so murderous

Let’s go!

(Verse 3: Kaan)

Flashes, sirens, neon lights

Kicks stands up when we on bikes

See my swag I’m beyond tight

I do my T-H-I-N-G on mic’s its..

S-N double O P

First class in your face homie what its gon’ be?

People never understand what they don’t see

But you see me so I’m G double O D

Girl, move your waistline to the bass line

Superstar flow i got the outer space kind

Getting to that money i don’t gotta chase mine

And i came in here to party i don’t wanna waste time

Turn it up! B-Boys on the dance floor burn it up!

Everybody ’round the whole world heard of us

And we kill of the track cuz we so murderous

Lets go!

Sweet dreams..