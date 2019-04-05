Κυκλοφόρησε το τραγούδι της Ελένης Φουρέιρα με τον Snoop Dogg

Το πολυαναμενόμενο τραγούδι της Ελένης Φουρέιρα με τους Snoop Dogg και Kaan μόλις κυκλοφόρησε.
Μόλις μια εβδομάδα πέρασε από την ανακοίνωση-βόμβα ότι η Ελένη Φουρέιρα θα συνεργαστεί με τον γνωστό hip hop καλλιτέχνη Snoop Dogg σε τραγούδι που θα κυκλοφορήσει σύντομα και το «Sirens» όπως είναι ο τίτλος του κομματιού είναι κιόλας έτοιμο.
Το Sirens κυκλοφορεί σε όλο τον κόσμο και το videoclip γυρίστηκε σε Λος Aντζελες και Αθήνα, υπό την σκηνοθεσία του υποψήφιου για Echo Γερμανού σκηνοθέτη Harris Hodovic και των επιτυχημένων στην Ελλάδα PickCodes. Τα γυρίσματα κράτησαν 68 ώρες, στις οποίες δεν συμπεριλαμβάνονται οι ώρες των ταξιδιών.
Μετά την πρώτη γεύση που πήραμε μέσα στην εβδομάδα με το teaser βίντεο που δόθηκε στη δημοσιότητα, τώρα μπορούμε να απολαύσουμε ολόκληρο το τραγούδι στο παρακάτω βίντεο.
Υπενθυμίζεται ότι το κομμάτι που είναι επανεκτέλεση του θρυλικού «Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)» των Eurythmics κυκλοφορεί από την Panik Records και είναι ήδη διαθέσιμο στα ψηφιακά καταστήματα.
Τη χορογραφία επιμελήθηκε ο Eddy Morales, ο χορογράφος των Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake και Janet Jackson, ενώ συμμετείχαν επαγγελματίες Αμερικανοί χορευτές οι οποίοι κατά καιρούς έχουν συνεργαστεί με τους Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, Chris Brown.
Στίχοι
(Verse 1: Snoop Dogg)
Drop the bomb, ring the alarm
We are here to do bottly harm
Now grab your girl
And run along
’Cuz you’ll meet with me by the end of the song
Ayo Kaan… What it do?
You take her and I’ll take two
Stop depressing stop the crying
Red alert, hit the sirens
All ladies are in for free
Dimes, dubs they all from me
All you ladies are in for free
Here’s my number, call for me
Get nasty, get freaky, get wet, now get loose
Get nasty, get freaky
Get loose, get it girl
(Chorus: Eleni Foureira)
Sweet Dreams are made of this
Who am I to disagree?
I travel the world & the seven seas
Everybody’s looking for something
Some of them want to use you
Some of them want to get used by you
Some of them want to abuse you
Some of them want to be abused
(Verse 2: Kaan)
Boom boom blowin’ up
Hands in the sky baby hold ‘em up
So fresh so clean when I’m rollin’ up
Schitzo sick flow no throwin’ up
Showin’ up all V.I.P.
Straight to the front i don’t need I.D.
Sayin’ “Hi” to every single pretty girl i see
’Cuz everybody in the party wanna be like me
Hot fire I burn that flame
K double A N learn that name
Top shelf with the flow ‘cuz I learned that game
Everybody know me ’cuz I earned that fame
Turn it up! B-Boys on the dance floor burn it up!
Everybody ’round the whole world heard of us
And we kill of the track cuz we so murderous
Let’s go!
(Chorus: Eleni Foureira)
Sweet Dreams are made of this
Who am I to disagree?
I travel the world & the seven seas
Everybody’s looking for something
Some of them want to use you
Some of them want to get used by you
Some of them want to abuse you
Some of them want to be abused
(Verse 3: Kaan)
Flashes, sirens, neon lights
Kicks stands up when we on bikes
See my swag I’m beyond tight
I do my T-H-I-N-G on mic’s its..
S-N double O P
First class in your face homie what its gon’ be?
People never understand what they don’t see
But you see me so I’m G double O D
Girl, move your waistline to the bass line
Superstar flow i got the outer space kind
Getting to that money i don’t gotta chase mine
And i came in here to party i don’t wanna waste time
Turn it up! B-Boys on the dance floor burn it up!
Everybody ’round the whole world heard of us
And we kill of the track cuz we so murderous
Lets go!
(Chorus: Eleni Foureira)
Sweet Dreams are made of this
Who am I to disagree?
I travel the world & the seven seas
Everybody’s looking for something
Some of them want to use you
Some of them want to get used by you
Some of them want to abuse you
Some of them want to be abused
Sweet dreams..