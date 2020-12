Κύπρος-Ελλάδα: Τι κάνουμε λάθος στην Ε.Ε.

OLIVIER HOSLET via Getty Images President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades (L) and Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speak as they arrive for a roundtable meeting on the first day of a European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on October 1, 2020. (Photo by Olivier HOSLET / POOL / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)