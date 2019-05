Λιάν Μασκέλ: Ως μοντέλο ταπεινώθηκα και γελοιοποιήθηκα - Το μόντελινγκ δεν είναι ένα παραμύθι

View this post on Instagram

✊STRONGER TOGETHER✊ Today we are extending our support to Leanne Maskell, a former model with 13 years of experience in the industry and a law degree. Her book "The Model Manifesto: An A-Z anti-exploitation manual for the fashion industry" is now available in the UK shops and online (check out the link in @themodelmanifesto BIO). Bringing transparency to the industry with education, the book provides information on everything from tax to mental health, understanding contracts to identifying a fraudulent agency. — @juliallewellynsmith for @thetimes: "Like all models "who are in the 99 per cent who aren't supermodels", Maskell lived in a perpetual state of uncertainty, only ever discovering her plans for the next day at 6pm the night before when the agency might — or might not — email a schedule. "It was anxiety-inducing," she says. A schedule didn't even necessarily mean work, but only that she was being sent to a casting, where she would often wait hours. On average, she thinks she won one in 15 of the jobs she was put up for."