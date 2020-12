"Love in White": Ενα τραγούδι του Γιάννη Σαββιδάκη αφιερωμένο στους αγωνιστές της πανδημίας

This is getting crazy

This has gone insane

Everybody’ deep in pain

People vanish in the dark

Nobody’s playing in the park

Mary is a doctor

Tony is a nurse

Now that things are getting worse

They are angelw wearing white

Giving life to win a life

Love in White

Shine the night

This is getting crazy

This must be a joke

People die while they choke

We cannot kiss we cannot hug

Until we chase away the bug

Hey, life shouldn’t be that grey

I say hey, white angels light the way

Love in White

Shine the night