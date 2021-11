Μ1117: Τα νέα τεθωρακισμένα οχήματα που παραλαμβάνει ο Ελληνικός Στρατός

First 44 M1117 ASVs of the Hellenic Army arrived in 🇬🇷 this morning from Kairslautern Army Depot, Germany. Greece has acquired a grand total of 1200 M1117 from the US Army through EDA, 450 vehicles are scheduled to be delivered before the end of the year. Photo via @cynaegeirus. pic.twitter.com/OTliWHWdY8