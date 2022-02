«Με λένε Πάρβιν»: Ιρανή πρόσφυγας καταγγέλλει την Ελλάδα για βασανιστήρια και κακοποίηση

Our must read ⁦@derspiegel⁩ joint investigation with ⁦@ForensicArchi⁩, ⁦@ECCHRBerlin⁩ and ⁦@rights360⁩ now available in English. With shocking, never before seen footage inside Evros detention, thanks to a brave Iranian refugee https://t.co/I4mCIZ1duH