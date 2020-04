Μητσοτάκης στο CNN: «Προτεραιότητα μας η προστασία της ανθρώπινης ζωής»

ASSOCIATED PRESS In this photo provided by the Greek Prime Minister's Office, Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses the Greek nation on State TV in Athens, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Mitsotakis has announced a lockdown, starting at 6 a.m. (03.00 gmt) Monday. All citizens and residents must stay at home, or risk a 150-euro fine. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister's Office via AP)