Museo Atlantico: Εντυπωσιακά γλυπτά και υδρόβια ζωή στο πρώτο υποθαλάσσιο μουσείο της Ευρώπης

#jolateros A tradition in Lanzarote where young children make small boats out of old oil drums and race them across the lagoon. Notoriously difficult to navigate the work asks questions about the fragility of their future. #museoatlantico #JasondeCairesTaylor #underwatersculpture #lanzarote

