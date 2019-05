Η «Καρδερίνα» της Ντόνα Ταρτ γίνεται ταινία με πρωταγωνιστές τους Ανσελ Ελγκορτ και Νικόλ Κίντμαν

View this post on Instagram

The Book: The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt - The Genre: Fiction / I Don’t Know What I Thought This Was But It Was Not That - The Basics: Kid has a really weird day at a museum with his mom that results in him stealing a famous painting which haunts him, literally and figuratively, forever. - The Review: This books starts with high potential and slides slowly downward into “is this over yet” territory, considering it’s 800+ pages. What I thought would be a cool story about art ended up being a borderline annoying story with a main character I didn’t even like. Not even the absolutely beautiful writing in this one could save it. Potentially could have been a winner if it was 200 pages shorter and had a few less drunk teenger scenes, but the world will never know. - The Rating: 5/10 - The Much Needed Validation: Someone else please tell me you didn’t like this book so I don’t feel like a party pooper.