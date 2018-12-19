LIFE
Ο αστροναύτης Alexander Gerst ποστάρει μοναδικές εικόνες της Γης από το διάστημα (pics-vid)

Βλέπουμε τη Γη όπως δεν την έχουμε δει (και φανταστεί) ποτέ πριν

Ο γερμανός αστροναύτης, Alexander Gerst βρίσκεται στον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό από τον περασμένο Ιούνιο και αυτές τις ημέρες αναμένεται να επιστρέψει στη Γη, αφού πρώτα παρέδωσε τη διοίκηση του σταθμού στον ρώσο κοσμοναύτη, Oleg Kononenko. 

Αντί άλλου αποχαιρετισμού, ο Gerst επέλεξε να μοιραστεί στο Twitter και στο Instagram με όλους εμάς υπέροχες φωτογραφίες και ένα time-lapse βίντεο από το διάστημα προσφέροντας μας μοναδικές εικόνες.

Ο Gerst βέβαια ήταν πάντα ενεργός χρήστης στο Instagram και πολύ συχνά, τους τελευταίους μήνες ανέβαζε υπέροχες φωτογραφίες πολύ συχνά μάλιστα από τοποθεσίες διάσημες μεν, αλλά που ποτέ μέχρι σήμερα δεν είχαμε δει όπως τις βλέπει κάποιος από το διάστημα. 

