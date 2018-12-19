Thanks to all of you who accompanied me on the #Horizons mission, to let me be your eye in the sky / Vielen Dank an alle, die mich auf der #Horizons Mission begleitet haben, um ihre Welt durch meine Augen zu sehen. Hi-Res: https://t.co/b7I59tQwg5pic.twitter.com/aDMGq3CSA3— Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) 17 Δεκεμβρίου 2018
Ο γερμανός αστροναύτης, Alexander Gerst βρίσκεται στον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό από τον περασμένο Ιούνιο και αυτές τις ημέρες αναμένεται να επιστρέψει στη Γη, αφού πρώτα παρέδωσε τη διοίκηση του σταθμού στον ρώσο κοσμοναύτη, Oleg Kononenko.
Αντί άλλου αποχαιρετισμού, ο Gerst επέλεξε να μοιραστεί στο Twitter και στο Instagram με όλους εμάς υπέροχες φωτογραφίες και ένα time-lapse βίντεο από το διάστημα προσφέροντας μας μοναδικές εικόνες.
Ο Gerst βέβαια ήταν πάντα ενεργός χρήστης στο Instagram και πολύ συχνά, τους τελευταίους μήνες ανέβαζε υπέροχες φωτογραφίες πολύ συχνά μάλιστα από τοποθεσίες διάσημες μεν, αλλά που ποτέ μέχρι σήμερα δεν είχαμε δει όπως τις βλέπει κάποιος από το διάστημα.
Hier zum Vergleich ein paar Fotos von 2014. Krasser Unterschied, mit bloßem Auge aus dem Weltraum sichtbar... --- Here for comparison a few photos from 2014, big difference, visible from space with the naked eye... . #Earth #comparison #space #ESA #ISS #Horizons . 📷: ESA/NASA-A.Gerst
On Thursday, Sergey, Serena and I will hitch a lift on this satellite, coming back home as a shooting star. I will miss this place! / Am Donnerstag werden Sergey, Serena und ich an Bord dieses Raumschiffs wieder in die Erdatmosphäre eintreten und als Sternschnuppe zurück nach Hause kommen. Ich werde diesen Ort vermissen! Credit: ESA/A.Gerst #Horizons #Exp57 #ISS #SoyuzMS09 #Satellite
The famous and gigantic Perito Moreno glacier in Argentina. We can see glaciers thinning and retracting all over the world. Your grandchildren might never see one in their lifetime. / Der berühmte und gigantische Perito Moreno Gletscher in Argentinien. Wir sehen Gletscher auf der ganzen Welt dünner werden, und auf dem Rückzug. Vielleicht werden unsere Enkelkinder Gletscher nur von Bildern kennen. #PeritoMoreno #Glacier #Argentina #Nature #HumanInfluence #Landscape #EarthFromSpace #ISS #ESA
Congratulations to the Russian Space Agency @roscosmosofficial and all international partners for a flawless launch of #SoyuzMS11. And welcome to space, @astrodavids, Anne and Oleg! #Exp57 #Exp58 #Horizons Credit: ESA/A.Gerst #LaunchDay #Astronauts #Baikonur #Space #ISS #Spacecraft
Heading north. A small iceberg in the Antarctic. What will happen to the sea level if we accidentally melt the Greenland ice cap? / Ein kleiner Eisberg in der Antarktis, auf dem Weg nach Norden. Was wird wohl mit dem Meeresspiegel passieren, wenn wir aus Versehen Grönlands Eiskappe abschmelzen? Credit: ESA/A.Gerst #Antarctic #Greenland #SeaLevel #Climate #HumanInfluence #EarthFromSpace #Horizons
How come every time I climbed Mt Taranaki in New Zealand, it was covered in clouds? / Wieso war Mt. Taranaki in Neuseeland eigentlich immer in Wolken, wenn ich ihn bestiegen habe? . Credit: ESA/A.Gerst . #NewZealand #Neuseeland #MtTaranaki #EarthFromSpace #Mountain
If you look closely, you can find both Uluru and Kata Tjuta in these photos of the Australian Outback. What a fascinating Landscape, like an open geology book. --- Auf diesen Fotos des Australischen Outbacks kann man sowohl Uluru als auch Kata Tjuta entdecken. Was für eine faszinierende Landschaft, wie eine offenes Geologiebuch. Credit: ESA/A.Gerst . #Australia #AustralianOutback #Downunder #Geology #Uluru #KataTjuta #Landscape #EarthFromSpace #ESA #ISS
Dynamic business. This photo shows the Baikonur Cosmodrome, with my friends Alexey and Nick in their rocket on Gagarin's launch pad (lower left corner), a mere 3 minutes before their aborted launch. We launched from the same pad on 6 June this year. / Anders als geplant. Dieses Foto zeigt das Baikonur-Kosmodrom mit meinen Freunden Nick und Alexey, in ihrer Rakete (li. unten) auf Gagarins Startplattform, nur 3 Minuten vor ihrem abgebrochenen Start. Wir sind am 6. Juni 2018 von derselben Plattform aus gestartet. Credit: ESA/A.Gerst, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO . #Baikonur #SoyuzMS10 #SpaceCraft #Launch #NASA #Roscosmos #Astronaut #ESA #Horizons #Space
Interesting wave patterns in the Red Sea at the entrance to the Gulf of Aqaba, made visible by the sun glint. Check out their huge wave length. I think these are actually sub-surface waves between two water layers of different density. / Interessante Wellenformationen im Roten Meer am Eingang zum Golf von Akaba, sichtbar gemacht durch eine Sonnenreflektion. Die Wellenlänge ist riesig. Ich denke dies sind Unterwasserwellen, die sich an der Grenze zweier Wasserschichten unterschiedlicher Dichte bilden. . #Aqaba #RedSea #Waves #Nature #EarthViews #ESA #Space #ISS #Horizons . Credit: ESA/NASA-A.Gerst
Not many artists in this world are as creative as Mother Nature. Check out this landscape on the west coast of southern Africa. . Credit: ESA/NASA-A.Gerst . #EarthViews #Horizons #MotherNature #Landscape #Artist #NaturalBeauty #Africa #ESA #ISS #Space
Saw the infamous #Krakatoa volcano in eruption this morning. 🌋 Habe heute Morgen zufällig gesehen, dass der berüchtigte Krakatau Vulkan wieder ausgebrochen ist. . 📷: ESA/NASA-A.Gerst . #volcano #eruption #nature #EarthViews #Indonesia #Horizons #ESA #ISS
Isn't it remarkable that deserts can reach right to the brink of an ocean? --- Ist es nicht bemerkenswert, dass Wüsten bis an den Rand eines Ozeans reichen können? . 📷: ESA/NASA-A.Gerst . #EarthViews #Desert #Ocean #Horizons #Nature #ESA #ISS
This idyllic Greek island had a violent geological past. And possibly future. --- Diese idyllische griechische Insel hat eine eher rauhe geologische Vergangenheit. Und möglicherweise Zukunft. 🌋 . #Santorini #Horizons #GreekIsland #Geology #Volcano #ESA #Explore #EarthViews #Oia #SpaceStation #ISS . 📷: ESA/NASA-A.Gerst
What an incredible effort. If these irrigation systems are fed from ancient fresh water aquifers below the African continent, then how long will they last? And what then? --- Was für ein unglaublicher Aufwand. Wenn diese Bewässerungsanlagen aus uralten natürlichen Wasserspeichern unter dem afrikanischen Kontinent gespeist werden, wie lange wird es dann dauern, bis diese leer sind? Und was dann? . 📷: ESA/NASA-A.Gerst . #WorldWaterWeek #WWWeek #Irrigation #Environment #EarthViews #Africa #ESA #ISS #SpaceStation #Horizons
Sunken world of fire and ice. The volcanoes of the Kuril Island chain are an eerie reminder that our planet is far from being static. --- Versunkene Welt aus Feuer und Eis. Die Vulkane der Kurilen-Inselkette im Nordpazifik erinnern uns daran, dass unser Planet im Inneren immer noch sehr dynamisch ist. . 📷: ESA/NASA-A.Gerst . #Volcano #Eerie #KurilIslands #EarthViews #FireAndIce #Space #Astronaut #ISS #ESA #Horizons
