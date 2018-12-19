View this post on Instagram

Hier zum Vergleich ein paar Fotos von 2014. Krasser Unterschied, mit bloßem Auge aus dem Weltraum sichtbar... --- Here for comparison a few photos from 2014, big difference, visible from space with the naked eye... . #Earth #comparison #space #ESA #ISS #Horizons . 📷: ESA/NASA-A.Gerst