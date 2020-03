Art and Resistance - Ο Έλληνας που στηρίζει με μοναδικό τρόπο τον Τζούλιαν Ασάνζ

View this post on Instagram

Miltos Manetas, 2020, "324 days in prison (Julian Assange, February 28, 2020)", oil on canvas, 25x36cm Courtesy Ry David Bradley, London @rydavidbradley This series of paintings, one for each day that Assange spends in prison, are not for sale. The first person who would ask for one of these works on Instagram or Facebook can have it. These pictures are made to relate with Julian Assange and to support his cause because Assange means Power, OUR POWER. #AssangePower #freeAssange