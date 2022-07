Ο Νεϊμάρ ανανέωσε με την Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν μέχρι το 2027

🚨 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Neymar is now contracted to PSG until June 2027! The automatic extension came into effect today. ✅✍️



His entourage say they are very happy and convinced that Neymar "will achieve one of the best seasons of his career." 👀🇧🇷



(Source: @lequipe) pic.twitter.com/zqwwic36YV