Ο Ταξιάρχης Φούντας γράφει ιστορία στο πρωτάθλημα του MLS

With his first-career MLS hat trick tonight, @dcunited's Taxi Fountas now has 12 combined goals and assists (9 goals, 3 assists) in his first 10 MLS games, tied for the most in @MLS history by a player in his first 10 career games, joining Adama Diomande, Kaku & Eduardo Hurtado. pic.twitter.com/w9wMFjUV9s