Ο Τραμπ με μια υπογραφή γλίτωσε από την φυλακή τον φίλο του Ρότζερ Στόουν

Hoo-Me / MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 06: (File Photo) Trump ally Roger Stone (Born: August 27, 1952 age 66 years) out enjoying the Florida sun. Roger Stone been indicted by a Federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on seven counts, including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering. February 6, 2019 in Miami, Florida Credit: Hoo-Me / MediaPunch /IPX