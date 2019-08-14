Οι Τέιλορ Σουίφτ, Αριάνα Γκράντε, Μπίλλι Άιλις και Lil Nas X θα είναι μερικοί από τους υποψήφιους στα MTV Video Music Awards 2019, που θα πραγματοποιηθούν τη Δευτέρα 26 Αυγούστου.

Η Γκράντε και η Σουίφτ έχουν από τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες δέκα για την καθεμιά, ενώ η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ θα εμφανιστεί και στη σκηνή των βραβείων. Ακολουθεί η Μπίλλι Άιλις με εννέα υποψηφιότητες.

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα MTV VMA 2019

Video of the Year

21 Savage ft. J. Cole - «a lot» - Epic Records

Billie Eilish - «Bad Guy» - Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande - «thank u, next» - Republic Records

Jonas Brothers - «Sucker» - Republic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - «Old Town Road (Remix)» - Columbia Records

Taylor Swift - «You Need to Calm Down» - Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Cardi B - Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande - Republic Records

Halsey - Astralwerks/Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers - Republic Records

Shawn Mendes- Island Records

Song of the Year

Drake - «In My Feelings» - Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records

Ariana Grande - «thank u, next» - Republic Records

Jonas Brothers - «Sucker» - Republic Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - «Shallow» - Interscope Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - «Old Town Road (Remix)» - Columbia Records

Taylor Swift - «You Need to Calm Down» - Republic Records

Best New Artist

Ava Max - Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records

H.E.R. - MBK/RCA Records

Lil Nas X - Columbia Records

Lizzo - Atlantic Records

ROSALÍA - Columbia Records

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - «Old Town Road (Remix)» - Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - «Shallow» - Interscope Records

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - «Señorita» - Island Records

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - «ME!» - Republic Records

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - «I Don’t Care» - Atlantic Records

BTS ft. Halsey - «Boy With Luv» - Columbia Records

Push Artist of the Year

Bazzi - Atlantic Records

CNCO - RCA Records

Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records

H.E.R. - MBK/RCA Records

Lauv - LAUV/AWAL

Lizzo - Atlantic Records

Best Pop

5 Seconds of Summer - «Easier» - Interscope Records

Cardi B & Bruno Mars - «Please Me» - Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish - «Bad Guy» - Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande - «thank u, next» - Republic Records

Jonas Brothers - «Sucker» - Republic Records

Taylor Swift - «You Need to Calm Down» - Republic Records

Khalid - «Talk» - Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records

Best Hip-Hop

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande - «Rule the World» - 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam

21 Savage ft. J. Cole - «a lot» - Epic Records

Cardi B - «Money» - Atlantic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - «Higher» - We The Best/Epic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - «Old Town Road (Remix)» - Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Drake - «SICKO MODE» - Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack

Best R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson - «Make It Better» - Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music

Childish Gambino - «Feels Like Summer» - RCA Records

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller - «Could’ve Been» - MBK/RCA Records

Alicia Keys - «Raise A Man» - RCA Records

Ella Mai - «Trip» - 10 Summers/Interscope Records

Normani ft. 6lack - «Waves» - Keep Cool/RCA Records

Best K-Pop

BTS ft. Halsey - «Boy With Luv» - Columbia Records

BLACKPINK - «Kill This Love» - YG Entertainment/Interscope Records

Monsta X ft. French Montana - «Who Do You Love» - Epic Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - «Cat & Dog» - Republic Records

NCT 127 - «Regular» - SM Entertainment

EXO - «Tempo» - SM Entertainment

Best Latin

Anuel AA, Karol G - «Secreto» - Universal Music Latino

Bad Bunny ft. Drake - «MIA» - OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Records

Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin - «I Can’t Get Enough» - NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow - «Con Calma» - Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma - «Mala Mía» - Sony Music US Latin

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - «Con Altura» - Columbia Records

Best Dance

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha - «Call You Mine» - Disruptor/Columbia Records

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - «Solo» - Big Beat/Atlantic Records

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B - «Taki Taki» - DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin - «Say My Name» - Big Beat/Atlantic Records

Marshmello & Bastille - «Happier» - Capitol Records

Silk City & Dua Lipa - «Electricity» - Columbia RecordsBest Rock

The 1975 - «Love It If We Made It» - Dirty Hit/Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy - «Bishops Knife Trick» - Island Records

Imagine Dragons - «Natural» - KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Lenny Kravitz - «Low» - BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.

Panic! At The Disco - «High Hopes» - Elektra Music Group

twenty one pilots - «My Blood» - Elektra Music Group

Video for Good

Halsey - «Nightmare» - Astralwerks/Capitol Records

The Killers - «Land of the Free» - Island

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant - «Runaway Train» - Interscope Records

John Legend - «Preach» - Columbia Records

Lil Dicky - «Earth» - Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG

Taylor Swift - «You Need to Calm Down» - Republic Records

Best Direction

Billie Eilish - «Bad Guy» - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs - «Cellophane» - Young Turks - Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande - «thank you, next» - Republic Records - Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - «Old Town Road (Remix)» - Columbia Records - Directed by Calmatic

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - «No New Friends» - Columbia Records - Directed by Dano Cerny

Taylor Swift - «You Need to Calm Down» - Republic Records - Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish - «when the party’s over» - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs - «Cellophane» - Young Turks - Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande - «God is a Woman» - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA - «Just Us» - We The Best/Epic Records - Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - «No New Friends»- Columbia Records - Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - «ME!» - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

Best Editing

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - «Tints» - Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music - Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - «Old Town Road (Remix)» - Columbia Record - Editing by Calmatic

Billie Eilish - «Bad Guy» - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Editing by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande - «7 Rings» - Republic Records - Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange - «Almeda» - Columbia Records - Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift - [You Need to Calm Down» - Republic Records - Editing by Jarrett Fijal

Best Art Direction

BTS ft. Halsey - «Boy With Luv» - Columbia Records - Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande - «7 Rings» - Republic Records - Art Direction by John Richoux

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - «Old Town Road (Remix)» - Columbia Records - Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - «Señorita» - Island Records - Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift - «You Need to Calm Down» - Republic Records - Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens - «I Love It» - Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group - Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

Best Choreography

FKA twigs - «Cellophane» - Young Turks - Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - «Con Altura» - Columbia Records - Choreography by Charm La’Donna

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - «No New Friends» - Columbia Records - Choreography by Ryan Heffington

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - «Señorita» - Island Records - Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange - «Almeda» - Columbia Records - Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey - «Boy With Luv» - Columbia Records - Choreography by Rie Hata

Best Cinematography

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - «Tints» - Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music - Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish - «hostage» - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Cinematography by Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande - «thank you, next» - Republic Records - Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - «Señorita» - Island Records - Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Solange - «Almeda» - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - «ME!» - Republic Records - Cinematography by Starr Whitesides

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ - ΜΠΕ