Οι Τέιλορ Σουίφτ, Αριάνα Γκράντε, Μπίλλι Άιλις και Lil Nas X θα είναι μερικοί από τους υποψήφιους στα MTV Video Music Awards 2019, που θα πραγματοποιηθούν τη Δευτέρα 26 Αυγούστου.
Η Γκράντε και η Σουίφτ έχουν από τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες δέκα για την καθεμιά, ενώ η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ θα εμφανιστεί και στη σκηνή των βραβείων. Ακολουθεί η Μπίλλι Άιλις με εννέα υποψηφιότητες.
Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα MTV VMA 2019
Video of the Year
21 Savage ft. J. Cole - «a lot» - Epic Records
Billie Eilish - «Bad Guy» - Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande - «thank u, next» - Republic Records
Jonas Brothers - «Sucker» - Republic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - «Old Town Road (Remix)» - Columbia Records
Taylor Swift - «You Need to Calm Down» - Republic Records
Artist of the Year
Cardi B - Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande - Republic Records
Halsey - Astralwerks/Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers - Republic Records
Shawn Mendes- Island Records
Song of the Year
Drake - «In My Feelings» - Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
Ariana Grande - «thank u, next» - Republic Records
Jonas Brothers - «Sucker» - Republic Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - «Shallow» - Interscope Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - «Old Town Road (Remix)» - Columbia Records
Taylor Swift - «You Need to Calm Down» - Republic Records
Best New Artist
Ava Max - Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records
H.E.R. - MBK/RCA Records
Lil Nas X - Columbia Records
Lizzo - Atlantic Records
ROSALÍA - Columbia Records
Best Collaboration
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - «Old Town Road (Remix)» - Columbia Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - «Shallow» - Interscope Records
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - «Señorita» - Island Records
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - «ME!» - Republic Records
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - «I Don’t Care» - Atlantic Records
BTS ft. Halsey - «Boy With Luv» - Columbia Records
Push Artist of the Year
Bazzi - Atlantic Records
CNCO - RCA Records
Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records
H.E.R. - MBK/RCA Records
Lauv - LAUV/AWAL
Lizzo - Atlantic Records
Best Pop
5 Seconds of Summer - «Easier» - Interscope Records
Cardi B & Bruno Mars - «Please Me» - Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish - «Bad Guy» - Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande - «thank u, next» - Republic Records
Jonas Brothers - «Sucker» - Republic Records
Taylor Swift - «You Need to Calm Down» - Republic Records
Khalid - «Talk» - Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records
Best Hip-Hop
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande - «Rule the World» - 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam
21 Savage ft. J. Cole - «a lot» - Epic Records
Cardi B - «Money» - Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - «Higher» - We The Best/Epic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - «Old Town Road (Remix)» - Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Drake - «SICKO MODE» - Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack
Best R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson - «Make It Better» - Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music
Childish Gambino - «Feels Like Summer» - RCA Records
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller - «Could’ve Been» - MBK/RCA Records
Alicia Keys - «Raise A Man» - RCA Records
Ella Mai - «Trip» - 10 Summers/Interscope Records
Normani ft. 6lack - «Waves» - Keep Cool/RCA Records
Best K-Pop
BTS ft. Halsey - «Boy With Luv» - Columbia Records
BLACKPINK - «Kill This Love» - YG Entertainment/Interscope Records
Monsta X ft. French Montana - «Who Do You Love» - Epic Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER - «Cat & Dog» - Republic Records
NCT 127 - «Regular» - SM Entertainment
EXO - «Tempo» - SM Entertainment
Best Latin
Anuel AA, Karol G - «Secreto» - Universal Music Latino
Bad Bunny ft. Drake - «MIA» - OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Records
Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin - «I Can’t Get Enough» - NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow - «Con Calma» - Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Maluma - «Mala Mía» - Sony Music US Latin
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - «Con Altura» - Columbia Records
Best Dance
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha - «Call You Mine» - Disruptor/Columbia Records
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - «Solo» - Big Beat/Atlantic Records
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B - «Taki Taki» - DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin - «Say My Name» - Big Beat/Atlantic Records
Marshmello & Bastille - «Happier» - Capitol Records
Silk City & Dua Lipa - «Electricity» - Columbia RecordsBest Rock
The 1975 - «Love It If We Made It» - Dirty Hit/Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy - «Bishops Knife Trick» - Island Records
Imagine Dragons - «Natural» - KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
Lenny Kravitz - «Low» - BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
Panic! At The Disco - «High Hopes» - Elektra Music Group
twenty one pilots - «My Blood» - Elektra Music Group
Video for Good
Halsey - «Nightmare» - Astralwerks/Capitol Records
The Killers - «Land of the Free» - Island
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant - «Runaway Train» - Interscope Records
John Legend - «Preach» - Columbia Records
Lil Dicky - «Earth» - Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG
Taylor Swift - «You Need to Calm Down» - Republic Records
Best Direction
Billie Eilish - «Bad Guy» - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Directed by Dave Meyers
FKA twigs - «Cellophane» - Young Turks - Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
Ariana Grande - «thank you, next» - Republic Records - Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - «Old Town Road (Remix)» - Columbia Records - Directed by Calmatic
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - «No New Friends» - Columbia Records - Directed by Dano Cerny
Taylor Swift - «You Need to Calm Down» - Republic Records - Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish - «when the party’s over» - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
FKA twigs - «Cellophane» - Young Turks - Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
Ariana Grande - «God is a Woman» - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
DJ Khaled ft. SZA - «Just Us» - We The Best/Epic Records - Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - «No New Friends»- Columbia Records - Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - «ME!» - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
Best Editing
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - «Tints» - Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music - Editing by Elias Talbot
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - «Old Town Road (Remix)» - Columbia Record - Editing by Calmatic
Billie Eilish - «Bad Guy» - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Editing by Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande - «7 Rings» - Republic Records - Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
Solange - «Almeda» - Columbia Records - Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
Taylor Swift - [You Need to Calm Down» - Republic Records - Editing by Jarrett Fijal
Best Art Direction
BTS ft. Halsey - «Boy With Luv» - Columbia Records - Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
Ariana Grande - «7 Rings» - Republic Records - Art Direction by John Richoux
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - «Old Town Road (Remix)» - Columbia Records - Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - «Señorita» - Island Records - Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift - «You Need to Calm Down» - Republic Records - Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens - «I Love It» - Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group - Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
Best Choreography
FKA twigs - «Cellophane» - Young Turks - Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - «Con Altura» - Columbia Records - Choreography by Charm La’Donna
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - «No New Friends» - Columbia Records - Choreography by Ryan Heffington
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - «Señorita» - Island Records - Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
Solange - «Almeda» - Columbia Records - Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
BTS ft. Halsey - «Boy With Luv» - Columbia Records - Choreography by Rie Hata
Best Cinematography
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - «Tints» - Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music - Cinematography by Elias Talbot
Billie Eilish - «hostage» - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Cinematography by Pau Castejon
Ariana Grande - «thank you, next» - Republic Records - Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - «Señorita» - Island Records - Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Solange - «Almeda» - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - «ME!» - Republic Records - Cinematography by Starr Whitesides
Πηγή: ΑΠΕ - ΜΠΕ