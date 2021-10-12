Οκτώ αντικείμενα που για την ασφάλειά μας πρέπει να έχουμε πάντα στο αυτοκίνητο

This two-in-one tool should be stashed nearby in case you need to get out of your car quickly. It comes with a sharp blade (to cut your seatbelt), a double-head hammer (in case you need to bust open your window) and is made with a secure grip. Best of all, it lies flat so it doesn't take up too much space. Of course, the hope is that you'll never have to use this ― but it's a good idea to keep one around just in case.
Turn your phone into a hands-free GPS device with this handy magnetic holder. It comes with a mount that goes on your dashboard and a piece that you affix to the back of your phone. The ball-and-swivel design allows you to angle your phone in any direction. It also has a sturdy grip, so you don't have to worry about it falling off as you're driving.
How many times did you get to the store only to realize you forgot to bring a face mask? Or do you keep one floating around in your car that probably should have been tossed or cleaned forever ago? These disposable KN95 masks offer solid protection and they come in (more sanitary) wrapped packages, which are perfect for stashing in your side door pocket or glove compartment.
If you've got kids, add these to your backseat windows and instantly transform your life. As one of our editors said, the curtains help "by allowing your screaming children to watch an iPad without throwing up from carsickness." They also provide UV protection and can make your car feel much cooler.
This handy brush and scraper can help you get rid of snow or de-ice your windshield, door handles and roof in a matter of moments. It has an ergonomic handle, but it can also separate in case one person wants to use the brush and another wants to use the scraper (divide and conquer). Keep it in your trunk or backseat for those dreaded winter months.
There's a better place for those receipts and empty bottles than your cup holder or back seat. This leakproof trash can comes with a lid and side storage pockets, and fits perfectly behind your center console. It also has a strap if you prefer to hang it somewhere.
Cut through darkness with this bright, compact flashlight. It has five different light settings: high, medium, low, strobe and SOS emergency mode. It's waterproof, durable and small enough to store anywhere.
Driving with a purse can be a nuisance at best and a hazard at worst. Keep your bag off the floor and make it more easily accessible with these hooks. They attach on the headrest and can hold up to 40 pounds.
Sneezing while driving? No thanks. Get rid of all the dust that's inadvertently making you take your eyes off the road. This squishy putty is designed to get in those tough-to-reach spots, like your air conditioning vents, and pick up dust and dirt.
Ever leave the office only to discover that your lights have been on all day and suddenly your car won't start? (Please tell me I'm not the only one.) It's always a good idea to keep jumper cables on hand in case you ever get stuck. These come in multiple sizes and have more than 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
These warning triangles are great if you have to pull over on the side of the road, especially at night. They're extremely reflective and come with stands and a storage box. Keep them in your trunk just in case.
If you'd prefer to forgo individual products in favor of one handy car kit, this one is your winner. It's AAA approved and comes with useful items like jumper cables, a poncho, a small flashlight, a screwdriver and more.
Bring this when you're going somewhere in case your phone needs a charge and you can't use your car to do it. It has fast-charging capabilities, meaning you don't need to wait forever to get your smartphone's power back. It also has multiple charging ports and a slim, portable design. Not to mention the fact that it has an awesome battery life.
Turn your radio waves into a bluetooth setup with this handy converter. Just plug it into your car's adapter and set it to an available FM radio frequency, then stream away. The display is big enough to see incoming calls, music and more. It'll make your driving experience a lot more hands-free.
Πρόκειται για ένα εργαλείο με διπλή χρήση. Αιχμηρή λεπίδα από την μία μεριά και σφυρί για τα τζάμια από την άλλη. Έχει ασφαλές κράτημα και δεν καταλαμβάνει χώρο.
Μαγνήτης κινητού τηλεφώνου
Μετατρέπουμε το κινητό μας τηλέφωνο σε συσκευή GPS με την βοήθεια του μαγνήτη στήριγμα για το ταμπλό του αυτοκινήτου. Έρχεται με αυτοκόλλητη ταινία για σίγουρο και στιβαρό κράτημα, ενώ μπορεί και περιστρέφεται έτσι ώστε να έχουμε την σωστή οπτική γωνία.
Μάσκα προσώπου
Ένα απαραίτητο «αξεσουάρ» που χρειαζόμαστε, αφού δεν είναι λίγες οι φορές που συνειδητοποιούμε οτι δεν έχουμε μαζί μας την μάσκα προσώπου, αφού έχουμε φύγει από το σπίτι.
Ξύστρα πάγου - χιονιού για το παρμπρίζ
Ένα εργαλείο που θα μας βοηθήσει να απαλλαγούμε από το χιόνι ή να ξεπαγώσουμε το παρμπρίζ, τις λαβές στις πόρτες και την οροφή μέσα σε λίγα λεπτά. Τα περισσότερα είναι αποσπώμενα, έτσι ώστε ένας να χρησιμοποιεί την βούρτσα ενώ ο άλλος την ξύστρα.
Σκουπιδοντενεκές
Για να μην μετατρέπουμε το σαλόνι του αυτοκινήτου μας σε χωματερή. Μπαίνει είτε στο πλάι της κεντρική κονσόλας ή δένει πίσω από το κάθισμα.
Φακός LED
Ο φακός LED, είναι απαραίτητος για κάθε αυτοκίνητο. Μπορεί να φανεί χρήσιμος και στις πιο απλές στιγμές.
Καλώδια μπαταρίας αυτοκινήτου
Πόσες φορές δεν έχουμε ξεχάσει το φως της πλαφονιέρας αναμένο, με αποτέλεσμα την επόμενη μέρα η μπαταρία μας να έχει αδειάσει. Για να μην ψάχνουμε και καλώδια εκτός από κάποιον που θα έχει την ευγενή καλοσύνη να μας δώσει ρεύμα με το αυτοκίνητο του, φροντίζουμε να έχουμε πάντα στο πορτμπαγκάζ ένα ζευγάρι.
Φορητός φορτιστής
Σε περίπτωση που δεν μπορούμε να χρησιμοποιήσουμε το αυτοκίνητο μας για να φορτίσουμε το κινητό μας, ο φορητός φορτιστής θα μας λύσει τα χέρια, καθώς η μπαταρία του τηλεφώνου μας θα είναι γεμάτη ενέργεια σε μικρό χρονικό διάστημα.