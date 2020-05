Online «εκστρατεία» προσβολής της μνήμης τοπ μόντελ που σκοτώθηκε στην αεροπορική τραγωδία στο Πακιστάν

I only met Zara Abid a couple of times. Loved her humility & her love for life. She had so much to achieve. Like all the others on the flight,a life extinguished b4 its time.💔

My thoughts & prayers with her family as they’re with all the others who’ve lost a loved one.. 🥀

R.I.P pic.twitter.com/95Jv9O21k6