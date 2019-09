Πάρτι στο twitter με τις Καρντάσιαν : Η ατάκα για τα ριάλιτι που έκανε το κοινό να δακρύσει από τα γέλια

When Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner took to the stage, the crowd seemed to laugh at -- not with -- the pair. 😬 #Emmys #Emmys2019 https://t.co/6W3sU5jzBq

Did everyone just laugh after The Kardashians after said something how they “are just being themselves?” Haha



So awkward. #Emmys2019pic.twitter.com/2bcWjZVVBl — 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕄𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕪𝕄𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕠𝕗𝕄𝕖 (@MessyMindofMe) September 23, 2019

Wow the audience laughing in the faces of the Kardashians talking about “real people with real stories” deserves its own Emmy #Emmys — Tyler Bowders (@infinityler) September 23, 2019

LMAO the #EmmyAwards audience laughed at The Kardashians on stage 🤣. Stop inviting them to these! pic.twitter.com/Ljw3qjrxK1 — Duane Miller (@Cinemaniac94) September 23, 2019