Παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ για αστραπή μήκους 768 χιλιομέτρων. Τι ανησυχεί τους επιστήμονες.

WMO has verified 2 new world records for a⚡️lightning #megaflash

Longest distance single flash of 768 km (477.2 miles) across southern #USA - 60 kilometres MORE than old record

Greatest duration of 17.102 seconds over #Uruguay and northern #Argentinahttps://t.co/6AzyzTgMIOpic.twitter.com/VqUgxEDHB2