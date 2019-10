Ποδόσφαιρο και Πολιτική

Commons wikimedia Poster of the Soccer match between Ukrainian «Start» team of the Kyiv Breadbackery and German «Flakelf» Team of Air Defence Units, stationed in Kyiv, on Zenith Stadium in Kyiv on Aug 9th 1942. The match was presented by Soviet propaganda as the "Death Match" of FC Dynamo Kyiv. Text of the Poster in Ukrainian and German: "Sunday, August 9th, "Zenith" Stadium, 24 Kerosynna St. SOCCER REVANGE (Match) START (Breadbackery): Trusevych, Klymenko, Svyrydovskyy, Sucharev, Balakyn, Hundarev, Honcharenko, Cherneha, Komarov, Korotkych, Putystyn, Melnyk, Tymofeev, Tiutchev. FLAKELF (German Unit): Reinforced Team / "Zenith" Stadium, SOCCER MATCH - REVANGE / Beginning of the Match on 5 O`clock. Ticket prise 5 Karbovanets".