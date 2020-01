Πόσο θα επιδεινωθεί η επιδημία του κορονοϊού - Εξι σημεία «κλειδιά»

John Keeble via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: People walk past a news banner stating "Killer virus now spreading fast" at Bank station on January 31, 2020 in London, England. The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, saying there have been 98 cases outside China. Today, two cases of the virus have been confirmed in the UK. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)