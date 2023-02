Σε ιστορικό χαμηλό οι πάγοι της Ανταρκτικής

On 2/13/2023, Antarctic sea ice extent fell to 1.91 MM sq km (737,000 sq mi). This set a new record low, dropping below the previous record of 1.92 MM sq km (741,000 sq mi) set on 2/25/2022. Learn more: https://t.co/luELeOre2l. #CUBoulder pic.twitter.com/1SXkLJ1THM