Σκίτσο του Ρούμπενς πωλήθηκε 8.2 εκατ. δολάρια σε δημοπρασία

This incredibly powerful ‘Nude Study of a Young Man with Raised Arms’ by Sir Peter Paul Rubens offers a fascinating look at the process by which the Old Master arrived at the final composition for one of the key figures in the great altarpiece The Raising of the Cross, which Rubens painted for the Antwerp church of Saint Walburga in 1608. Drawn just after he arrived back from Italy, this drawing shows how much Rubens absorbed from Michelangelo. This incredible work leads a group of drawings collected by King William II of the Netherlands (1792-1849) and his Russian wife Anna Pavlovna (1795-1865), who together assembled one of the greatest collections of paintings and drawings that was formed anywhere in Europe in the 19th century. Having passed down privately through the family, it is the first drawing of this scale or significance to have appeared on the market in a generation. Come see it in person when our Old Master Drawings exhibition opens to the public on 25 January #SothebysMasters #PeterPaulRubens