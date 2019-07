Τα έργα του Ελληνα εικαστικού Τάκι, στο Μουσείο Tate του Λονδίνου

View this post on Instagram

#repost @Tate Sneak peek of some of the most iconic works created by Takis, during his over 70 years career in exploring the beauty of the invisible and rendering it visible with his innovative abstract forms. ••• photo credits : Hlias Nak © Takis Foundation 2019. ••• #takissculpture #takisvassilakis #vassilakistakis #contemporarysculpture @takisfoundation