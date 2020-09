«Τα Πάθη του Χριστού»: Ο Μελ Γκίμπσον ετοιμάζει το σίκουελ, πάλι με τον Τζιμ Καβίζελ

View this post on Instagram

Mel Gibson will direct his long awaited sequel to The Passion of the Christ. The movie will be titled The Resurrection. 🙏🕊 ••••• #Repost @movieweb ・・・ Jim Caviezel says The Passion Of The Christ sequel may be the biggest film ever.