Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη και Αυτοματισμός - Η μεγάλη συρρίκνωση της μεσαίας τάξης

Η υπόσχεση του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ ότι θα ξανακάνει την Αμερική σπουδαία (make America great again) ήταν εν πολλοίς μία υπόσχεση που αφορούσε αυτούς που έχασαν τις δουλειές τους στις ΗΠΑ τα τελευταία χρόνια λόγω του αυτοματισμού. Η λύση όμως που προτάθηκε - η κατασκευή ενός τοίχους στο Μεξικό – δεν είχε καμία σχέση με την υφή του προβλήματος. [162, 163, 164, 165]

Αναφορές:

108. Yuval Noah Harari, The rise of the useless class, 24.02.2017, ideas.ted.com

109. Sam Shead, Investors backed an A.I. startus that puts a doctor on your smartphone with $60 million, 25.04.2017, uk.businessinsider.com

110. Andrew Cave, Ali Parsa: Governement should not be running hospitals, 04.08.2012, telegraph.co.uk

111. Microbiota, en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microbiota

112. Jonathan Cohn, The robot will see you now, March 2013, theatlantic.com

113. Bryan Vartabedian, The rise of artificial intelligence means doctors must redefine what they do, 16.10.2017, statnews.com

114. Jamie Carter, Computers could get 100.000 times faster thanks to laser light pulses, 14.03.2017, techradar.com

115. Abigail Beall and Matthew Reynolds, What are quantum computers and how do they work?, 16.02.2018, wired.co.uk

116. Mike Mcrae, Engineers just unveiled the first-ever design of a complete quantum computer chip, 15.12.2017, sciencealert.com

117. Katie Allen, Technology has created more jobs than it has destroyed, says 140 years of data, 18.08.2015, theguardian.com

118. Zoe Williams, If robots are the future of work, where do humans fit in?, 24.05.2016, theguardian.com

119. Joe Lonsdale, A.I. and robots will take our jobs – but better ones will emerge for us, 12.04.2017, wired.co.uk

120. Derek Thompson, A world without work, July/August 2015, theatlantic.com

121. The world’s 50 largest companies based on number of employees in 2016, statista.com

122. What are some big tech companies with small number of employees?, quora.com

123. Christina Larson, Migrant workers in China face competition from robots, 16.08.2012, technologyreview.com

124. Martin Ford, China, Robots/Automation and Unemployment, 20.08.2012, econfuture.wordpress.com

125. Jenny Chan, Robots, not humans: official policy in China, 01.11.2017, newint.org

126. June Javelosa, Apple manufactures Foxconn to fully replace humans with robots, 03.01.2017, futurism.com

127. Larry Elliott, Robots threaten 15m UK jobs, says Bank of England’s chief economist, 12.11.2015, theguardian.com

128. Dan Shewan, Robots will destroy our jobs – and we ’re not ready for it, 11.01.2017, theguardian.com

129. Phil Fersht, Automation impact: India’s services industry workforce to shrink 480.000 by 2021 – a decline of 14%, 03.07.2016, horsesforsources.com

130. Toby Walsh, Will robots bring about the end of work?, 01.10.2017, theguardian.com

131. Aditya Chakrabortty, What the great degree rip-off means for graduates: low pay and high debt, 19.04.2016, theguardian.com

132. Andrew Soergel, Study: Overqualified Millennials Languish in Low-Wage Jobs, 26.04.2016, usnews.com

133. Gavin Fernando, The real reason today’s university graduates are struggling to find work, 02.03.2017, news.com.au

134. Nick Purdon and Leonardo Palleja, ‘The millennial side hustle,’ not stable job, is the new reality for university grads, 12.03.2017, cbc.ca

135. Andrew McAfee, What will future jobs will look like?, ted.com

136. Reiner Strack, The workforce crisis of 2030 and how to start solving it now, ted.com

137. Patience Ahimbisibwe, 87% of graduates can’t find a job, 11.03.2017, monitor.co.ug

138. Careers with largest employment, U.S. Department of Labour, careeronestop.org

139. Danielle Paquette, The fastest-growing jobs in America pay about $22.000 per year, 13.11.2017, washingtonpost.com

140. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupations with the most job growth, 2016 and projected 2026, bls.gov

141. Cade Metz, The A.I. threat isn’t Skynet. It’s the end of the middle class, 02.10.2017, wired.com

142. David Autor, Will automation take away all our jobs?, ted.com

143. Arwa Mahdawi, What jovs will still be around in 20 years? Read this to prepare your future, 26.06.2017, theguardian.com

144. Larry Elliott, Robots will not lead to fewer jobs – but the hollowing out of the middle class, 20.08.2017, theguardian.com

145. Jill Treanor and Julia Kollewe, Deutsche Bank boss says “big number” of staff will lose jobs to automation, 06.09.2017, theguardian.com

146. Gordon Rayner, Jeremy Corbyn plans to “tax robots” because automation is a “threat” to workers, 26.09.2017, telegraph.co.uk

147. Matt Simon, Who will pay for the future if not the robots?, 30.05.2017, wired.com

148. Tom Watson, When robots do all the work, how will people live?, 08.04.2016, theguardian.com

149. Robert Shiller, Why robots should be taxes if they take people’s jobs, 22.04.2017, theguardian.com

150. Gaby Hinsliff, The robots are coming – and Labour is right to tax them, 29.09.2017, theguardian.com

151. John Naughton, If the robots are coming for our jobs, make sure they pay their taxes, 26.02.2017, theguardian.com

152. Kevin J. Delaney, The robot that takes your job should pay taxes, says Bill Gates, 17.02.2017, qz.com

153. Georgios Petropoulos, Do we understand the impact of artificial intelligence on employment?, 27.04.2017, bruegel.org

154. James Vincent, Robots and A.I. are going to make social inequality even worse, says new report, 13.08.2017, theverge.com

155. Alana Semuels, Poor at 200, Poor for Life, 14.07.2016, theatlantic.com

156. May Bulman, Rise in robots is putting social mobility at risk, report warns, 10.07.2017, independent.co.uk

157. Brandon A. Weber, Five stark and glaring facts about income inequality from a major new report, 22.01.2018, bigthink.com

158. Carey L. Biron, Average U.S citizens have “little or no” influence on government policy, 24.04.2014, mintpressnews.com

159. Neil Irwin, Presidents have less power over the economy than you think, 17.01.2017, nytimes.com

160. Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and the Economy, Executive Office of the President, 20.12.2016, obamawhitehouse.archives.gov

161. David Rotman, The relentless pace of automation, 13.02.2017, technologyreview.com

162. Automation and technology driving growth in corporate profits – but impacts jobs and wages, robotenomics.com - Lawrence Mishel, Elise Gould and Josh Bivens, Wage stagnation in nine charts, 06.01.2015 epi.org

163. Vyacheslav W. Polonski, How artificial intelligence conquered democracy, 15.08.2017, independent.co.uk

164. Stefaan Verhulst, Digital Nudging: Altering user behaviour in digital environments, thegovlab.org

165. Daryl Chen, “Humanity can rise to the challenge”: Yuval Harari in conversation at TED Dialogues, 15.02.2017, blog.ted.com