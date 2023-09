Τι σηματοδοτεί η ανάδυση των χωρών BRICS στο νέο γεωπολιτικό περιβάλλον;

1 Jorge Heine, The ‘Global South’ is emerging in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine war. Here’s how it took the place of ‘Third World’ in the language of economics, july 3, 2023, https://flipboard.com/article/the-global-south-is-emerging-in-the-wake-of-the-russia-ukraine-war-here-s-how/a-prVyPEeaTxeCLpd7QhJsGA%3Aa%3A221841707-31a5b1aa62%2Ffortune.com