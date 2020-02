Τουλάχιστον 3 νεκροί στην Ευρώπη από την καταιγίδα Κιάρα

ASSOCIATED PRESS A street sign is seen under flood water in Bosham caused by the high tide, in England, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Storm Ciara battered the U.K. and northern Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains Sunday, halting flights and trains and producing heaving seas that closed down ports. Propelled by the fierce winds, a British Airways plane was thought to have made the fastest New York-to-London flight by a conventional airliner. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)