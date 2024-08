Τρέχουμε στην τουαλέτα αμέσως μόλις πιούμε λίγο νερό; Να σε ποιο όργανο βρίσκεται η «ζημιά»

#stitch with @Dazy🌼Ur Healing Bff people giving out advice without knowing the actual science is frightening! The brain and the kidneys work together to stop yiur blood becoming over concerntrated or dilute. Drinking too much water can cause thirst due to the loss of sodium that follows the excess water you pee out! Always follow the science! #pee #urine #thirsty #science #kidneys #kidney #doctor