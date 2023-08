Τu-22 Backfire: Το εμβληματικό ρωσικό βομβαρδιστικό που καταστράφηκε σε επίθεση με drone

Geolocation by "CyberBoroshno" of fire at 58.130168, 30.325431 where an alleged 🇷🇺 Tu-22M may be burning.



Sentinel-2 L2A imagery for August 8 (top right) shows likely Tu-22M3 at exact spot, but not on July 30 (bottom right). The recent movement may indicate an active airframe. https://t.co/aTsmMshscD pic.twitter.com/1HWX2zN1WJ